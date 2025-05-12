Tulsi Gabbard Can't Hide Age Gap With Her Husband (& The Gray Hair Doesn't Help)
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has never paid much attention to age. When she was just 21 years old, Gabbard started her career in politics by becoming a state representative. She has served in the Hawaii Army National Guard and was deployed to Iraq when she was only 23 years old. Currently 43 years old, Gabbard is married to cinematographer and camera operator Abraham Williams, who is 36. They have been married since 2015, and the seven year age gap between Gabbard and her husband is becoming more and more obvious as time goes on.
In photos together, Williams is typically seen with his lustrous dark mane, which means that Gabbard's trademark gray hair ages her up a bit and makes her appear older. But the two seem to be smitten even after 10 years of marriage. Williams shared a mushy anniversary message to commemorate their decade as husband and wife. "I love you with all of my heart," he wrote in a sweet Instagram post. "I'm so grateful to share this life that we are blessed with to have with you. You have been the best 10 years of my life."
How did Tulsi Gabbard meet her younger husband?
Tulsi Gabbard has been involved in politics for 20 years now, entering the political landscape when her future husband, Abraham Williams, was just a teenager. This makes her younger husband look like a novice in his own achievements. In fact, the two met when Williams volunteered to help Gabbard with her campaign messaging. According to Oprah Daily, Williams' mother was the manager of Gabbard's district office in Honolulu. "He volunteered to help out on the shoots for my campaign commercials. It wasn't until about a year after I was in office that he asked me out for the first time," Gabbard told People. "It was a connection that was immediate and natural, but we didn't really see it before that point." The two bonded over their love of surfing, and Williams even proposed to her on a surfboard. He continued to shoot ads for Gabbard when she ran for president in 2020.
It appears that time may have been exactly what Gabbard needed to find love. Gabbard married her first husband, Eduardo Tamayo, when she was just 21 years old and the marriage only lasted from 2002 until 2006. But her current marriage has lasted more than twice that much time. Gabbard's relationship with Williams appears to be strong and loving — the age gap certainly doesn't seem to bother them!