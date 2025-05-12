Tulsi Gabbard Can't Hide Age Gap With Her Husband (& The Gray Hair Doesn't Help)

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has never paid much attention to age. When she was just 21 years old, Gabbard started her career in politics by becoming a state representative. She has served in the Hawaii Army National Guard and was deployed to Iraq when she was only 23 years old. Currently 43 years old, Gabbard is married to cinematographer and camera operator Abraham Williams, who is 36. They have been married since 2015, and the seven year age gap between Gabbard and her husband is becoming more and more obvious as time goes on.

In photos together, Williams is typically seen with his lustrous dark mane, which means that Gabbard's trademark gray hair ages her up a bit and makes her appear older. But the two seem to be smitten even after 10 years of marriage. Williams shared a mushy anniversary message to commemorate their decade as husband and wife. "I love you with all of my heart," he wrote in a sweet Instagram post. "I'm so grateful to share this life that we are blessed with to have with you. You have been the best 10 years of my life."