Tragic Details About Tom Hanks' Family: The Other Side Of Fame

Another huge difference in how Tom Hanks' kids were raised had to do with their mothers. While Tom's elder children are from his marriage to Rita Wilson, which has remained intact since 1988, his older children had a less stable upbringing thanks to divorce and their mother's issues. According to Tom's daughter E.A. Hanks, Tom's first wife Samantha Lewes was unstable, neglectful, and abusive. Since E.A. and her older brother Colin Hanks lived with Lewes in a different city from their father, they could not escape the madness of their household.

In her book, "The 10: A Memoir of Family and the Open Road," E.A. recalled being pushed, her hair being pulled, and even being locked in a closet. "As the years went on, the backyard became so full of dog s— that you couldn't walk around it; the house stank of smoke. The fridge was bare or full of expired food more often than not, and my mother spent more and more time in her big four-poster bed, poring over the Bible," E.A. wrote (via People). She also noted that her mother exhibited signs of (undiagnosed) bipolar disorder, as well as extreme paranoia and delusional thinking.

The emotional violence turned physical when E.A. was in the seventh grade, prompting her custody to be flipped so that she could primarily live with Tom. Tragically, that time in her life has had long-lasting effects on everything from E.A.'s personal hygiene habits to her ability to keep organized in her own home.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.