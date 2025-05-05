Kate Middleton & Charlotte's Cheeky VE Day Behavior Says It All About Their Relationship

It's a fairly rare occurrence when Prince William and Kate Middleton bring their children along for a public appearance. Even so, this isn't the first time Kate and Princess Charlotte's seemingly close relationship was easy to spot. In particular, Kate and Charlotte's body language at Trooping the Colour 2024 cemented their special bond. It's also easy to tell just how much Charlotte has learned from her mom. She often opts for Kate's classic hairstyles and is a master of royal rules like her mom famously is. Besides seeming like Kate's mini-me in more ways than one, though, it is clear that Charlotte and her mom also have a playful relationship that is just between them.

Kate and Charlotte's adorable mom and daughter behavior at the VE Day celebration comes just days after the young princess got some attention online for the big smile she showed off in her birthday snap. On May 2, Charlotte turned ten years old, and The Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account shared an adorable photo of her. Many folks in the comment section were taken aback by how grown up she looks and how much she is growing to resemble her famous parents. Seeing how she interacts with her mom is yet another revelation that Charlotte is growing up, and it's safe to assume that her relationship with her mother will only grow stronger from here.