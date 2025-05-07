William & Kate Are Desperate To Stop Charlotte From Following In Harry's Footsteps

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to his family, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has always been in second place or the runner-up. Well aware of that since he was a kid, Harry wrote about his struggles as the spare to the heir to the throne, aka his brother, William, Prince of Wales, in his controversial memoir, "Spare." This tell-all book was a major reason for Prince William and Prince Harry's bitter feud, a quarrel that does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Despite how they may feel about Prince Harry, it seems like Prince William and Kate Middleton heard his side of growing up and considered as just the spare for his older brother. They are making strides so their daughter, Princess Charlotte of Wales, doesn't feel the same way her uncle did. Robert Hardman, a royal biographer and author of "The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy," told People that Prince William isn't just "preparing to be King himself but to make the whole royal existence approachable and not scary for all his children."

In "Spare," Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, wrote, "I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy." The father of two shared how he begrudgingly accepted this, but it obviously wasn't great to feel like your family only saw you as an extra or backup child in case something went wrong with the Chosen One. "The Spare could always be spared."