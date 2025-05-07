JD Vance's Humiliating Lack Of Influence As VP Made Clear In Brother's Mayoral Race

It's never surprising when Donald Trump's lukewarm feelings about JD Vance are on full display. Yet, it seems that the general public's feelings about the VP may be just as unenthusiastic. We can only assume that this is hurting Vance's ego. And, it may even be hurting his family relationships.

One would assume that an endorsement from the vice president of the United States in a mayoral election would be a major help. Yet, in the case of Cory Bowman, Vance's half-brother, that may not be the case. As Cincinnati, Ohio prepares to elect its mayor, a nonpartisan primary was held on May 6. That day, Vance took to X to tell his supporters to give Bowman their vote. Yet, it seems that Vance doesn't have as many supporters as he may have thought.

"Hey Cincinnati! My brother Cory Bowman is running for mayor and is on the ballot today for the primary," Vance wrote, adding, "He's a good guy with a heart for serving his community. Get out there and vote for him!" Bowman will move forward in the mayoral race, and Election Day will take place in November. However, due to the primary results, he has plenty of work to do if he intends to win. And, shoutouts from his controversial brother may not be the help he needs. Based on the percentage of votes per candidate in the primary, the city's current mayor Aftab Pureval came out ahead of Bowman by around 70 points (per CNN).