JD Vance's Humiliating Lack Of Influence As VP Made Clear In Brother's Mayoral Race
It's never surprising when Donald Trump's lukewarm feelings about JD Vance are on full display. Yet, it seems that the general public's feelings about the VP may be just as unenthusiastic. We can only assume that this is hurting Vance's ego. And, it may even be hurting his family relationships.
One would assume that an endorsement from the vice president of the United States in a mayoral election would be a major help. Yet, in the case of Cory Bowman, Vance's half-brother, that may not be the case. As Cincinnati, Ohio prepares to elect its mayor, a nonpartisan primary was held on May 6. That day, Vance took to X to tell his supporters to give Bowman their vote. Yet, it seems that Vance doesn't have as many supporters as he may have thought.
"Hey Cincinnati! My brother Cory Bowman is running for mayor and is on the ballot today for the primary," Vance wrote, adding, "He's a good guy with a heart for serving his community. Get out there and vote for him!" Bowman will move forward in the mayoral race, and Election Day will take place in November. However, due to the primary results, he has plenty of work to do if he intends to win. And, shoutouts from his controversial brother may not be the help he needs. Based on the percentage of votes per candidate in the primary, the city's current mayor Aftab Pureval came out ahead of Bowman by around 70 points (per CNN).
JD Vance's dwindling fan base may be affecting Cory Bowman
Like his brother, Cory Bowman is a Republican candidate, while Aftab Pureval is a Democrat. And, since the political divide is currently even bigger than it usually is, this could have plenty to do with voters' choices. Ultimately, it's difficult to be sure that Bowman's connection to JD Vance has anything to do with his lack of support. What does seem clear, however, is that his connection to Vance isn't helping the way it might in the case of a well-liked vice president. Unsurprisingly, netizens were eager to point this out. "JD Vance broke the National Championship trophy, then visited the Pope who died the next day, then visited India and a terrorist attack happened and war broke out, then endorsed his brother for mayor who lost 83-11%. What's next on the agenda?" journalist Ron Filipkowski joked on X, earning over 85,000 likes in under a day.
Vance has made plenty of enemies in Hollywood and had many weird moments that were seen by millions. Beyond that, even Donald Trump has made shady digs at Vance, which may have even turned some of the MAGA base against him. It seems, though, that Vance still has his brother's support — at least for now. "When it comes to that relationship, I've said it over and over, but I'll repeat it, he's an amazing role model of mine," Bowman told WCPO 9 Cincinnati, adding, "I look up to him as a big brother."