Kaitlan Collins' Eyebrows Suggest She Doesn't Own Tweezers

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins isn't opposed to wearing risqué outfits and showing off her killer legs both on air and in her personal life. While some of her fans might praise her for some of these bold looks, one feature we'd caution her to rein in, however, is her bushy eyebrows.

CNN viewers in tune with Collins' plastic surgery rumors may often find themselves fixating on "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" host's complexion whenever they watch her show. She doesn't need such buzz around her facial features to draw attention to herself, however, as her thick eyebrows are already eye-catching enough due to their untrimmed appearance

Her fuzzy brows are on display during high-profile television appearances that CNN has shared on Instagram, including her April 18, 2025, interview with President Donald Trump's Border Czar Tom Homan discussing Salvadoran national Kilmar Abrego Garcia. If she wants to present a more shapely brow during close-ups in interviews, it may benefit Collins to schedule a waxing appointment or invest in her own pair of trimmers to get the job done.