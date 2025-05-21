Kaitlan Collins' Eyebrows Suggest She Doesn't Own Tweezers
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins isn't opposed to wearing risqué outfits and showing off her killer legs both on air and in her personal life. While some of her fans might praise her for some of these bold looks, one feature we'd caution her to rein in, however, is her bushy eyebrows.
CNN viewers in tune with Collins' plastic surgery rumors may often find themselves fixating on "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" host's complexion whenever they watch her show. She doesn't need such buzz around her facial features to draw attention to herself, however, as her thick eyebrows are already eye-catching enough due to their untrimmed appearance
Her fuzzy brows are on display during high-profile television appearances that CNN has shared on Instagram, including her April 18, 2025, interview with President Donald Trump's Border Czar Tom Homan discussing Salvadoran national Kilmar Abrego Garcia. If she wants to present a more shapely brow during close-ups in interviews, it may benefit Collins to schedule a waxing appointment or invest in her own pair of trimmers to get the job done.
She can't hide her brows from the public
Knowing how bristly they are and how often they stand out on her show and in other live appearances, one could argue CNN personality Kaitlan Collins' eyebrows have developed an identity of their own. While Collins can't really do her job without purposefully exposing her audience to them, she also isn't helping downplay them by sharing them with the American public on her personal Instagram. Such was the case in an April 12, 2025, Instagram post in which she shared photos from the CNN newsroom. Her professional, confident poses in a pink, button-up suit taken throughout the studio were downplayed by her thick eyebrows, which also stood tall in each shot.
Although we're asking Collins to consider whittling her eyebrows down some, their static status on "The Source" indicates they probably won't be trimmed any time soon. That hasn't stopped some X, formerly known as Twitter, users from cutting them down with their words. "Those eyebrows on Kaitlan Collins are getting out of control," one X user wrote. Another X user humorously suggested that Collins' eyebrow woes could be the result of a shoddy makeup job by far-right activist and one of President Donald Trump's biggest cheerleaders, Laura Loomer, writing, "Is Laura Loomer doing her eyebrows now?"
Regardless of who's responsible for her current look, Collins could easily save herself by simply giving them a trim. Whether she makes that sacrifice, though, is ultimately up to her.