Zara Tindall's Hair Has Gone Through Quite The Transformation
Zara Tindall may be a member of the British monarchy, but she's not your average royal. Unlike most of her blue-blooded kin, Zara does not hold a royal title (nor does her brother Peter Phillips). In interviews, Zara's mother, Princess Anne, has clarified that she chose not to bestow her kids with official titles because she wanted them to experience normal lives. Thanks to that decision, Zara was able to avoid the duties and expectations that dictate the lives of working royals. Instead, she has forged her own path as a mother, a philanthropist, and a decorated equestrian athlete.
Throughout the years, Tindall has found numerous ways to maintain her individuality within the royal ranks. At age 17, the regal shocked onlookers by getting her tongue pierced. In the early 2000s, Tindall ruffled feathers with her skin-flaunting wardrobe, which many considered too risqué for a royal. Ultimately, her edgy style captured loads of media attention and earned her the status of "royal rebel."
Then, around the mid-2010s, Tindall had a style breakthrough. During this time, she went from being a sartorial wildcard to one of the best-dressed members of the royal clan. Zara Tindall's style transformation has been stunning to watch, but it's only part of her story. In addition to her ever-changing wardrobe, Tindall's hair has also gone on a journey. With that in mind, let's take a look back at her hair metamorphosis.
Zara Tindall went short with chunky highlights in 1998
Thanks to her high-profile status, Zara Tindall has been a public figure since birth. During her childhood, the world got to know her as a spunky young royal with a flare for equestrian sports. The stunning transformation of Zara Tindall continued into her teens, where she started to cultivate her personal style. As the regal grew older and more independent, she gravitated toward trendy clothing like polo shirts, oversized blazers, and miniskirts. Tindall's sartorial choices were a stark contrast to the modest, classic garb worn by elder royals like Princess Anne and Queen Elizabeth II. However, the young regal appeared comfortable and confident while experimenting with her look. In the late '90s, Tindall doubled down on her edgy aesthetic by adopting a cropped haircut with radiant chunky highlights.
Tindall debuted the look in 1998 while celebrating the birthday of her great-grandmother, The Queen Mother. On this occasion, she sported a layered wedge cut that grazed the nape of her neck. She parted her hair in the center and tucked the strands neatly behind her ears. According to MUA and hair and wig expert Amber Renee, Tindall's hairstyle was the epitome of '90s It-girl style. "The late 1990s saw a rise in popularity of short, choppy haircuts, often paired with a fringe (or bangs)," Renee told The List. "This style was popularized by celebrities like Victoria Beckham and Gwen Stefani."
The rebel royal sported a sleek pixie cut in 2001
It's no secret that the royals lead tightly regimented lives. From strict royal dress codes to stringent grooming regulations, there are numerous things that royals can't do to their appearances. However, the regals do have free reign when it comes to the length of their hair, as evidenced by short-haired icons like Princess Diana and Princess Charlene of Monaco. Zara Tindall is also a fan of short locks, having rocked numerous trimmed-down styles throughout the years. In 2001, the regal opted for an ultra-cropped pixie cut, thus joining the ranks of royals who completely stunned with shorter hair styles.
Tindall showed off her pixie cut in August 2001 while attending The Queen Mother's 101st birthday celebration. Her golden locks were parted to one side and featured sleek, wispy layers that skimmed the tops of her ears. In the early 2000s, pixie cuts were a style staple, having been embraced by noughties It-girls like Mandy Moore, Toni Braxton, and Kirsten Dunst.
Speaking with Vogue in 2021, celebrity hairstylist Amber Maynard Bolt noted that pixie cuts were wildly popular in the early aughts — not just as a hairstyle, but also as a form of radical self-expression. "For many, hair represents a curtain of safety," the expert explained. "There is a lot of fear with chopping your hair off. But once you do, you are able to own yourself in a way you never thought possible."
Zara Tindall boldly embraced side bangs in 2005
In the early 2000s, Zara Tindall entered a bold new phase of her style evolution. During this era, her wardrobe was filled with trendy staples like mini skirts, low-rise jeans, and slinky bodycon dresses. Tindall's style perfectly captured the Y2K aesthetic; however, it also produced some of the most inappropriate outfits Zara Tindall has ever worn. In the 2020's, Y2K fashion and beauty trends came roaring back into the mainstream, and Tindall was subsequently declared a Y2K style icon. One example of her elite Y2K style came in 2005 when she sported the ultimate aughties hairdo.
In January of that year, Zara and her husband Mike Tindall – who was just her boyfriend then — stepped out for the London premiere of the comedy film "Meet the Fockers." On this occasion, Zara sported long tresses that plunged several inches past her shoulders. Her strands were straight and glossy, and they also featured luminous highlights. For the finishing touch, the regal added an iconic set of side bangs that spilled down the right side of her face.
During the mid-aughts, side bangs completely dominated the beauty scene, with countless celebrities hopping on the trend. As noted by celebrity hairstylist Keshaun Williamson, this iconic hairstyle is poised to come roaring back. "The best trends always repeat themselves," Williamson told Byrdie. "People are starting to cut layers and put more shape into their hair again, and the bangs are no exception because they can frame the face beautifully when done correctly."
Zara Tindall opted for curly ends and a side part in 2006
If there's one thing you should know about Zara Tindall, it's that she loves riding horses. Since childhood, much of her life has been devoted to horse racing and participating in equestrian events. In 2006, Tindall earned the championship title at the World Equestrian Games. Several years later, she took her skills to the 2012 London Olympics and won a silver medal in team eventing.
In light of her momentous riding career, Tindall was named BBC's Sports Personality of the Year in 2006. During the award ceremony, she donned a glamorous new hairstyle. This time, her locks were freshly trimmed into a golden, chin-length bob. The ends curled away from her face, adding a generous touch of volume to her coiffure. Tindall's 'do also featured a strip of face-framing hair that grazed her left temple. The regal tucked her tresses behind her ears, revealing a set of luminescent pearl earrings. Speaking with BBC in 2023, Tindall revealed that she was shocked and honored upon learning that she'd won the prestigious honor. "Winning Sports Personality, I felt like, 'Is this a joke?'" the regal quipped (via the Daily Mail). "To be given it by the public is an incredible thing."
Zara Tindall sported platinum lengths in 2010
As the 2010s rolled in, Zara Tindall continued showing her commitment to all things trendy. During this decade, she retired her Y2K wardrobe and embraced more updated pieces like midi-boots, jeggings, and oversized hobo bags. While attending the Cheltenham Festival in March 2010, Tindall was perfectly on-trend in a beige trench coat and knee-high boots. Not only did she switch up her wardrobe, but she also sported noticeably longer locks. On this occasion, Tindall's hair spilled past her shoulders, landing around her mid-back. The regal rocked side bangs that swooped down to her cheekbone. Tindall's hair color had also changed: this time, it was an ultra-light shade of blond.
Similar to previous decades, Tindall proved to be on the cutting edge of beauty trends. Back in early 2010, hair expert Michael Shaun Corby spoke to Radar and noted that light blond was set to be one of the year's biggest hair colors. "Blondes such as Drew Barrymore will truly be blonde in 2010 with nearly platinum shades becoming very popular," Corby said. Clearly, Tindall had an inkling of the incoming blond craze, and she hopped on the trend early.
Zara Tindall stunned with a dramatic bob and fringe in 2011
Following her long hair moment in 2010, Zara Tindall embraced a major change by lopping off several inches of her mane. The regal sported her new 'do while attending the Ice and Diamonds Send-Off Ball in March 2011. This time, her lengthy strands had vanished, replaced by a glossy, chin-length bob. Her ends featured smooth, feathery layers that arced toward her face. For the finishing touch, she sported a set of shaggy fringe bangs that grazed her brow bone.
In addition to her new hairstyle, Zara also sported a buzz-worthy new accessory: a dazzling 5-carat engagement ring given to her by her long-time beau, Mike Tindall. The regal had recently said "yes" to the rugby star and was set to walk down the aisle later that year. Given this massive milestone, it seems fitting that Zara made a drastic change to her look.
While Zara's bangs were undoubtedly gorgeous, this hairstyle didn't last long. By the time she married Mike Tindall in July 2011, the regal had reverted back to a naked forehead. For her bridal hairstyle, Zara wore her tresses in an elegant low bun with a sleek side part.
Zara Tindall embraced curtain bangs in 2013
Despite her short-lived encounter with bangs, Zara Tindall wasn't quite ready to put the kibosh on fringes. In 2013, the regal cut bangs once again; only this time, she went with long, sweeping curtain bangs. She debuted this new look while attending a Range Rover event in New York City. On this occasion, Tindall wore her hair in plunging, shoulder-length layers. She also rocked platinum highlights and golden undertones which added glorious dimensions to her locks. Tindall's strands were parted in the center, giving way to curtain bangs that grazed her cheekbones and swooped away from her face. With this hairstyle, she channeled 1970's chic. Her highlights and glossy finish added a modern touch to the look.
Back in 2013, curtain bangs — and by extension, all bangs — were the pinnacle of modern glam. In fact, bangs were so popular that year that Elle named them among the "best hair in America." Speaking with Vogue in 2025, celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend confirmed that curtain bangs are a timeless staple in the beauty world. "When they're done right, they're flattering on everyone," the expert remarked. "It's a style that every face shape and every hair texture can have."
The equestrian royal's hair was sporty perfection in 2014
In January 2014, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall welcomed their first child, Mia Grace Tindall. Naturally, Mia's birth was a massive life change for the new mom, who devoted more time than ever to her family. On top of raising her daughter, Zara also continued her riding career and maintained her presence as a public figure. During this time period, the regal gravitated toward simple, sporty hairstyles that complimented her busy life.
A few months after giving birth, Tindall was back in the spotlight and enjoying some of her favorite sports. In August 2014, the regal competed in a nautical race called the Artemis Challenge in order to raise money for charity. During the race, Tindall threw her hair into a breezy, low-maintenance bun. Her blond strands were decidedly grown out, suggesting that she may have skipped a few trims due to her bustling schedule. She also sported long, windswept bangs.
The following month, Zara was spotted at the Invictus Games with her cousin Prince Harry and her husband Mike Tindall. This time, the royal tossed her blond tresses into an easy ponytail, and didn't bother smoothing down her fly-aways. Throughout the year, Zara donned numerous laid-back hairstyles and outgrown locks, proving that she was too busy enjoying life to make a huge fuss over her hair.
Zara Tindall perfected her updo game in the late 2010s
Zara Tindall may have hit her fashion stride in the 2010s, but she didn't do it alone. In addition to her wardrobe transformation, she also received a lot of help from royal hair and makeup artist Alisia Ristevski, whom Tindall has worked with numerous times. Ristevski has been the creative force behind some of Tindall's most iconic hair and makeup looks, including the one she wore to the wedding of her cousin Princess Beatrice in October 2018. For this occasion, Tindall rocked a marvelous royal blue dress with a silver fascinator. The regal wore her hair in a gorgeous low bun which was gathered tightly at the nape of her neck and folded over for a seamless finish.
A year later, Ristevski was on hand again to style Tindall for the Royal Ascot. This time, the regal chose a teal dress paired with a woven fascinator. To complement the look, Tindall wore her short blond locks in an asymmetrical updo. Using a few bobby pins, Ristevski swept Tindall's hair to the right side of her head and secured it at the nape of her neck. The updo contained subtle waves that added volume and texture to her look. In her Instagram stories, Ristevski shared a snapshot of herself posing with Tindall and wrote, "Hair & makeup by me" (via the Daily Mail).
Zara Tindall debuted a blunt bob is 2019
After several years of experimenting with layered looks, Zara Tindall made a huge style pivot when she adopted a blunt bob. The regal showed off her new look in December 2019 while attending day one of the International Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse. In this instance, the regal chopped her locks into sleek, flaxen strands that extended slightly past her chin. Tindall parted her hair to the side and pushed it behind her ears. Notably, she also seemed to embrace the winter season by choosing a uniform blond color rather than her usual medley of sun-kissed highlights.
Since rocking her blunt bob in 2019, Tindall has repeated this hairstyle several times — and it's easy to see why. Speaking with Elle, hairstylist Catherine Ho shared that the bob is a timeless and incredibly versatile haircut. "The great thing about the bob is that the cut and length are already a statement on their own before any styling," the expert stated. "You can simply tuck one side behind the ear if you would like a slight change."
Face-framing layers were Zara Tindall's go-to in summer 2024
When it comes to fashion, the 2020s have been a boon for Zara Tindall. During this decade, her style evolution reached new heights, resulting in some of Zara Tindall's best fashion moments ever. Speaking with Express in 2021, fashion expert Abbey Booth noted that Tindall's elevated wardrobe — which includes flattering hues and chic patterns — has contributed greatly to her style transformation. "Zara embraces color particularly teals, reds, navy, and purples and print with bold florals and check prints," the expert observed. "Zara has also worn daring color-blocking outfits with ease in the past and does love a hat which creates drama and polish in her looks." In addition to her sartorial glow-up, Tindall has also made use of hairstyles that complement her regal wardrobe.
Throughout the early 2020s, Tindall sported an array of updos with face-framing layers to accentuate her gorgeous features. In June 2024, the regal dazzled onlookers when she attended day one of Royal Ascot wearing a yellow dress and a tilted boater hat. The royal styled her hair in a low bun and framed her face with a spiraling lock of hair. Tindall's face-bordering strands grazed her jawbone and added an elegant twist to her look. The following day, Tindall was at the event again and donned a floral dress with a ribbon-topped fascinator. This time, she repeated her face-framing curl, adding a chic finish to her ensemble.
Zara Tindall embraced hair accessories in late 2024
In December 2024, Zara Tindall braved the cold while attending the Christmas Meeting at the Cheltenham Racecourse. Dressed in a brown trench coat and comfy slacks, she struck the perfect balance between practical and chic. For this occasion, Tindall wore her hair down in a golden lob that skimmed her shoulders. The royal tucked her coiffure behind her ears and secured it with a bulky ruched headband. "She is definitely keeping up with the trends here," hair and makeup artist Luna Viola told The List of Tindall's long bob. "When the lob is styled straight with accessories it can make her look elegant." By adding this bold hair accessory, Tindall managed to elevate her look while maintaining its casual vibe.
Also speaking to The List, MUA and hair and wig expert Amber Renee noted that this hairstyle is a testament to Tindall's razor-sharp fashion sense. "The longer length and straight or wavy styling are timeless and elegant, while the headband adds a touch of sophistication," Renee told us. "This style is still on trend, as long hair and headbands have been popular in recent years."
Renee also noted that it probably took a bit of work to achieve Tindall's sleek strands. "In terms of practicality, Tindall's current hairstyle may require more maintenance than her previous short cut," the expert explained. "However, the straight or wavy styling can be easily achieved with a flat iron or curling iron, and the headband can add a polished finish to her look."