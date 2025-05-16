Zara Tindall's Hair Has Gone Through Quite The Transformation

Zara Tindall may be a member of the British monarchy, but she's not your average royal. Unlike most of her blue-blooded kin, Zara does not hold a royal title (nor does her brother Peter Phillips). In interviews, Zara's mother, Princess Anne, has clarified that she chose not to bestow her kids with official titles because she wanted them to experience normal lives. Thanks to that decision, Zara was able to avoid the duties and expectations that dictate the lives of working royals. Instead, she has forged her own path as a mother, a philanthropist, and a decorated equestrian athlete.

Throughout the years, Tindall has found numerous ways to maintain her individuality within the royal ranks. At age 17, the regal shocked onlookers by getting her tongue pierced. In the early 2000s, Tindall ruffled feathers with her skin-flaunting wardrobe, which many considered too risqué for a royal. Ultimately, her edgy style captured loads of media attention and earned her the status of "royal rebel."

Then, around the mid-2010s, Tindall had a style breakthrough. During this time, she went from being a sartorial wildcard to one of the best-dressed members of the royal clan. Zara Tindall's style transformation has been stunning to watch, but it's only part of her story. In addition to her ever-changing wardrobe, Tindall's hair has also gone on a journey. With that in mind, let's take a look back at her hair metamorphosis.