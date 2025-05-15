Tragic Details About Bobby Flay's Love Life

Bobby Flay hasn't had it easy when it comes to love. The "Bobby's Triple Threat" star has been married three times — but none of those relationships were forever. He first tied the knot with fellow chef Debra Ponzek in 1991, but that ended in divorce two years later. Flay then gave wedded bliss another shot with Kate Connelly in 1995, but they divorced in 1997. He then wed "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" star Stephanie March in 2005, but after a decade of marriage, they headed to splitsville, too.

The native New Yorker's romantic life has been struck by multiple setbacks outside of his divorces as well, including Flay getting turned down for a date by "The Hills" star Kristin Cavallari. Speaking on Cavallari's podcast, "Let's Be Honest," the two recalled a seriously awkward moment when she made it clear she wasn't interested in him. Flay sent Cavallari a message that read, "I'm going to be in Nashville for one night; can I take you to dinner?" and recalled her response, "You literally said something to me like, 'I'm already dating somebody!'" But the kicker was that he only wanted a platonic meetup. Though the two were able to joke about the mishap in front of the world, there have been several tragedies in Flay's love life that aren't such laughing matters.