The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Bobby Flay

When it comes to the wealthiest Food Network stars, there are very few who can beat Bobby Flay. If you regularly watch any of his multiple shows on the Food Network, have visited one of his many Las Vegas establishments, or enjoy thumbing through his cookbooks, you know the celebrity chef has achieved a great deal of success throughout his career.

However, that success wasn't just handed to him. Rather, he's put in a lot of work to get to where he is. As he said on "GMA" in 2019, "This is something I talk to my daughter — who's now 22 years old — about is that work ethic is really the most important thing. Not every day that you go to work is magic going to happen, but if you continue to go and try to make whatever you're doing better each day, ultimately I don't think you can lose."

While Flay has a culinary empire that many young chefs would dream of, that's not to say his life has always been so charmed or easy. From working his way up as a high school dropout to his failed marriages and setbacks in his professional career, here's the tragic real-life story of Bobby Flay.