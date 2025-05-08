Doug Emhoff Hints He's Sick Of Playing Second Fiddle To Kamala Harris With Odd Date Night Behavior
The viral rumors that Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff are getting a divorce have been going strong since Harris lost the 2025 presidential election. Yet, the former VP and second gentleman have been out and about more as of late. Just days ago, their marriage seemed to be going strong when they had a pricey date at New York City's Polo Bar. And, they've now followed it up with the perfect Manhattan night out — seeing "Othello" on Broadway. Surely this doesn't sound like the behavior of a couple whose relationship is on the rocks, right? Maybe at first glance, but body language can tell us a lot. And, Emhoff's behavior during their evening enjoying the Great White Way may be revealing what's really going on behind the scenes.
Kamala and Doug leaving the Barrymore Theatre after seeing Othello on Broadway yesterday, May 7, 2025. pic.twitter.com/2Jk50CPQNT
— forzakamala (@forzakamala) May 8, 2025
After seeing "Othello" on May 7, a video of the couple leaving the Barrymore Theatre was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. The video shows the pair being met with cheers and excitement as they exit the theatre. As they emerge, Harris is immediately met with a handshake from a security guard, while Emhoff is not. From there, the duo waved at the crowd, but Emhoff hung back behind Harris, appearing unenthusiastic about the commotion. As Harris began shaking hands and greeting fans, Emhoff made his exit and waited for her in the car.
Emhoff could be struggling with how he and Harris balance their careers
It's easy to imagine that life has been complicated for Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff since they left the White House. Not only has the couple had to grapple with losing the election, but they have also had to witness the chaos that has ensued since, which surely brings about complex feelings. And, Donald Trump is more involved with their marriage beyond that. Trump signed a deal with Willkie Farr & Gallagher, the law firm where Emhoff works. And, just a month ago, Harris seemed to subtly reference this in a speech, saying, "There is a sense of fear that has been taking hold in our country. And I understand it. But we're seeing people stay quiet. We are seeing organizations stay quiet ..." per TMZ. It's easy to see how this could create some tension in their marriage. And, it's also easy to see why Emhoff may want the opportunity to prioritize his career.
As second gentleman and a supportive husband while Harris was on the campaign trail, Emhoff is used to standing in the background so Harris' career can take off. Yet, this recent video shows that he may be tiring of the fanfare his wife receives everywhere they go and the behavior that this requires from him. Pair this with possible conflict between the couple regarding Emhoff's own career, and it could mean trouble in paradise — trouble that no date night could fix.