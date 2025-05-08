Doug Emhoff Hints He's Sick Of Playing Second Fiddle To Kamala Harris With Odd Date Night Behavior

The viral rumors that Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff are getting a divorce have been going strong since Harris lost the 2025 presidential election. Yet, the former VP and second gentleman have been out and about more as of late. Just days ago, their marriage seemed to be going strong when they had a pricey date at New York City's Polo Bar. And, they've now followed it up with the perfect Manhattan night out — seeing "Othello" on Broadway. Surely this doesn't sound like the behavior of a couple whose relationship is on the rocks, right? Maybe at first glance, but body language can tell us a lot. And, Emhoff's behavior during their evening enjoying the Great White Way may be revealing what's really going on behind the scenes.

Kamala and Doug leaving the Barrymore Theatre after seeing Othello on Broadway yesterday, May 7, 2025. pic.twitter.com/2Jk50CPQNT — forzakamala (@forzakamala) May 8, 2025

After seeing "Othello" on May 7, a video of the couple leaving the Barrymore Theatre was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. The video shows the pair being met with cheers and excitement as they exit the theatre. As they emerge, Harris is immediately met with a handshake from a security guard, while Emhoff is not. From there, the duo waved at the crowd, but Emhoff hung back behind Harris, appearing unenthusiastic about the commotion. As Harris began shaking hands and greeting fans, Emhoff made his exit and waited for her in the car.