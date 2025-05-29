Lauren Sánchez Is Trying Too Hard To Be The Female Version Of Elon Musk

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lauren Sánchez is apparently taking a few too many pages from Elon Musk's book. In April 2025, the former Fox News anchor quite literally got all up in his space with a trip to outer space alongside Katy Perry and Gayle King. Ahead of their journey, Sánchez acknowledged to People that the idea itself was quite nerve-wracking. However, she was also pumped to see what our planet looked like from way up there, noting, "They call it the Overview Effect for a reason." The licensed pilot continued, "It's a perspective that I believe will be truly life-changing for me, as it has been for others who have experienced this rare view."

Although Musk owns aerospace giant SpaceX, he arguably can't speak to what space is truly like since the tech billionaire reportedly hasn't ever been out there himself, unlike the main character of Sánchez's children's book "The Fly Who Flew to Space." However, the pair may still be able to bond over the fact that they enjoy the kind of lifestyle that most people on Earth couldn't even imagine. Jeff Bezos' fiancée lives a lavish life that sees her traveling across the globe on a private jet, enjoying some quiet time on the Amazon founder's $500 million super yacht, and living it up in one of his many multi-million-dollar compounds.

Needless to say, Musk enjoys most of the same luxuries as one of the richest people on the planet. Of course, he and Sánchez may also be able to find some common ground over their reported love of cosmetic surgery procedures.