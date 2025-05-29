Lauren Sánchez Is Trying Too Hard To Be The Female Version Of Elon Musk
Lauren Sánchez is apparently taking a few too many pages from Elon Musk's book. In April 2025, the former Fox News anchor quite literally got all up in his space with a trip to outer space alongside Katy Perry and Gayle King. Ahead of their journey, Sánchez acknowledged to People that the idea itself was quite nerve-wracking. However, she was also pumped to see what our planet looked like from way up there, noting, "They call it the Overview Effect for a reason." The licensed pilot continued, "It's a perspective that I believe will be truly life-changing for me, as it has been for others who have experienced this rare view."
Although Musk owns aerospace giant SpaceX, he arguably can't speak to what space is truly like since the tech billionaire reportedly hasn't ever been out there himself, unlike the main character of Sánchez's children's book "The Fly Who Flew to Space." However, the pair may still be able to bond over the fact that they enjoy the kind of lifestyle that most people on Earth couldn't even imagine. Jeff Bezos' fiancée lives a lavish life that sees her traveling across the globe on a private jet, enjoying some quiet time on the Amazon founder's $500 million super yacht, and living it up in one of his many multi-million-dollar compounds.
Needless to say, Musk enjoys most of the same luxuries as one of the richest people on the planet. Of course, he and Sánchez may also be able to find some common ground over their reported love of cosmetic surgery procedures.
Elon Musk and Lauren Sánchez's transformations have sparked plastic surgery rumors
One of the many rumors about Lauren Sánchez that we just can't ignore surrounds her reported plastic surgery use. In an exclusive chat with The List, cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso posited that Sánchez has possibly had loads of cheek fillers, alongside lip fillers, a brow lift, and Botox. The plastic surgeon also told us that the price tag of Sánchez's cosmetic procedures was well over $50,000. Interestingly, Elon Musk can't escape plastic surgery speculation either. Although the Tesla founder has remained tight-lipped about whether or not he's had any work done, Musk has publicly supported the idea.
In June 2023, the divisive tech billionaire took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to respond to a tweet with: "Plastic surgery (done right) is awesome. Technology ftw." In a follow-up tweet, he also expressed his support by writing, "It shouldn't be frowned upon if it actually works!" And, in a November 2022 tweet, the SpaceX founder didn't shy away from openly admitting that Ozempic and Wegovy helped him shed 30 pounds.
Sánchez's similarities with Musk may not be ideal for her ongoing relationship with Jeff Bezos, since the two businessmen have butted heads in the past. In a December 2021 interview with The Financial Times, the Tesla CEO commended Bezos' talents as an engineer but criticized him for not working hard enough on his aerospace company, quipping, "As a friend of mine says, he should spend more time at Blue Origin and less time in the hot tub." So, it's natural that the Amazon founder wouldn't be best pleased about his fiancée seemingly following in his rival's footsteps.