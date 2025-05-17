HGTV Star Heather El Moussa Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors

Heather Rae El Moussa's dimpled smile has won the hearts of millions over her time on television. Launching her on-screen career as a real estate agent on "Selling Sunset" in 2019, Heather has since gained notoriety on HGTV; she joined her husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his ex-wife, Christina Haack, as a host on the first season of "The Flip Off" in 2025. Of course, Heather's fame guarantees the occasional rumor. Like many of her Hollywood peers, including "Flip Off" co-star Christina Haack, the realtor has dealt with speculations about whether she has undergone plastic surgery.

The former model hasn't said much about the rumors. In August 2010, before her "Selling Sunset" fame and months after she was chosen as Playboy's February 2010 Playmate of the month, she replied to an X user that she never had work done. Over a decade later, the same might not be true. In 2019, Heather posted an Instagram selfie, sharing her "natural lip." One fan took to the comment section to question how natural she actually was. "Natural lip lol," they wrote, to which Heather responded with: "hahah natural color" — insinuating that she might have lip injections. Of course, injections don't necessarily mean she is all plastic, let alone has gone under the knife.

Reddit users speculate that the TV personality has done everything from a chin augmentation to a blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery). However, according to Dr. Michael Niccole, a board-certified plastic surgeon and the founder and medical director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa, Heather looks more natural than one may think.