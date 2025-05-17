HGTV Star Heather El Moussa Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors
Heather Rae El Moussa's dimpled smile has won the hearts of millions over her time on television. Launching her on-screen career as a real estate agent on "Selling Sunset" in 2019, Heather has since gained notoriety on HGTV; she joined her husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his ex-wife, Christina Haack, as a host on the first season of "The Flip Off" in 2025. Of course, Heather's fame guarantees the occasional rumor. Like many of her Hollywood peers, including "Flip Off" co-star Christina Haack, the realtor has dealt with speculations about whether she has undergone plastic surgery.
The former model hasn't said much about the rumors. In August 2010, before her "Selling Sunset" fame and months after she was chosen as Playboy's February 2010 Playmate of the month, she replied to an X user that she never had work done. Over a decade later, the same might not be true. In 2019, Heather posted an Instagram selfie, sharing her "natural lip." One fan took to the comment section to question how natural she actually was. "Natural lip lol," they wrote, to which Heather responded with: "hahah natural color" — insinuating that she might have lip injections. Of course, injections don't necessarily mean she is all plastic, let alone has gone under the knife.
Reddit users speculate that the TV personality has done everything from a chin augmentation to a blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery). However, according to Dr. Michael Niccole, a board-certified plastic surgeon and the founder and medical director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa, Heather looks more natural than one may think.
She's either all natural, or her surgeon is very good at their job
Dr. Michael Niccole, a board-certified plastic surgeon, exclusively told The List that any aesthetic changes to Heather Rae El Moussa's face are so slight that it's difficult to tell if she has actually had any work done. "If she has had anything done, it's subtle and skillfully executed," Niccole said. The plastic surgeon added that Heather's plump cheeks and sculpted jawline could be places where she had fat grafting or potentially dermal fillers, considering one typically loses fat in those areas over time. Her fresh-looking under eyes and smooth skin could also hint at the use of fillers and Botox.
"Even if these enhancements are minimal, the illusion of more extensive work can come from strategic use of makeup, excellent skincare, and naturally favorable aging," Niccole explained, noting that the skin on her neck looks natural and untouched, telling him that she hasn't had a facelift. "Based on my assessment, there doesn't appear to be a dramatic transformation that would strongly suggest surgical intervention," he added. In short, Heather could be an avid user of collagen face masks, but has likely not had any type of invasive cosmetic surgeries — just a few tweaks here and there.