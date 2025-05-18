Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Is Seriously Unrecognizable After Weight Loss Transformation

While everyone has been swooning over Patrick Schwarzengger on Season 3 of "The White Lotus," people have been sleeping on Arnold Schwarzenegger's middle son: Christopher Schwarzenegger. Christopher showed off his massive weight loss in April 2025, when he posed with his siblings: Katherine, Christina, and Patrick Schwarzengger. "My favorites forever and always," Katherine captioned her family group snapshot on Instagram. She added the hashtag, "National Sibling Day."

Standing on the left is Christopher, looking slimmed down and fit. He's practically unrecognizable from the guy in the paparazzi photos from 2019. He may be the little brother of that group, but he's definitely the tallest, towering over his sisters and even looking slightly taller than older brother Patrick. Christopher has suffered tragedies in his life, including dealing with body shaming from a young age, but he's persevered and has clearly come out on top.

This isn't the first time he's had a drastic weight loss. Christopher turned heads in 2023 when photos hit the interwebs of him looking much slimmer. Considering how he tends to avoid living his life in the spotlight, unlike his siblings, it was nice to see the youngest Schwarzenegger out and about. More recently, Christopher celebrated Patrick's success by attending the LA premiere of Season 3 of "The White Lotus" with his family.