Karoline Leavitt's Mother's Day Posts Are Missing One Very Awkward Thing
Karoline Leavitt became a mom in July 2024 when her son, Nicholas Robert Riccio, was born. On May 11, 2025, the White House press secretary was ecstatic to celebrate her first Mother's Day with her baby, who's nicknamed Niko. "There's nothing I love more than being his mom. Happy Mother's Day," Leavitt wrote on Instagram, along with a pic of her and Niko smiling and gazing into each other's eyes. She also posted an Instagram story detailing the day's events, including photos of the cards and flowers she received, and a pic of Leavitt holding her son outside the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. Surprisingly, amid the joyful celebration, one key person is missing — Leavitt's husband, Nicolas Riccio.
In the past, Leavitt has noted that she and her spouse have different preferences about being in the spotlight. "He's an introvert (complete opposite of me)," Leavitt commented (via Daily Mail). "I respect his privacy on [social media]." However, there are plenty of pics of Riccio on Leavitt's Instagram account, including their wedding day. The family of three is also featured in an Easter pic. Unfortunately, since Riccio is 32 years older, a number of commenters awkwardly believed that Leavitt's husband was her dad.
Riccio did appear in photos of their trip to West Palm Beach. Once again, some of Leavitt's followers mistakenly believed Riccio was their son's grandfather. Since this happened just a week before Mother's Day, it's possible Leavitt wanted to prevent these misconceptions from spoiling her special day.
Leavitt has given Riccio other shoutouts
Although Karoline Leavitt neglected to include a photo/mention of her husband, Nicolas Riccio, in her Mother's Day post, the White House press secretary has publicly praised his contributions as a partner and parent. "He's the best dad I could ever ask for," Leavitt gushed on Megyn Kelly's podcast. Later in the interview, she mentioned Riccio again, describing him as "a great husband who can be very present with our child."
In addition, Leavitt has indicated she, her husband, and their baby, Niko, are together as much as possible, including date nights. "I go home and immediately go into mom mode," Leavitt informed the "Post Run High" podcast. "We do bedtime as a family, eat dinner as a family, bath time, book reading." Riccio and Niko have also dropped by the White House, although Niko more frequently hangs out with his mom as she goes about her workday.
Beyond Mother's Day, Riccio's been absent from some of Leavitt's other holiday posts. For instance, only Leavitt and Niko were featured in her Valentine's Day message, although Riccio was likely the person behind the camera. Photos of Riccio don't appear to be part of Leavitt's office décor either, as evidenced by a tour Leavitt gave to podcaster Kate Mackz. The press secretary does have a lot of photos of Donald Trump, however. It's possible that Leavitt's decision not to feature many photos of her husband is due to his desire for privacy and not a slight to their relationship.