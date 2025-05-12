Karoline Leavitt's Mother's Day Posts Are Missing One Very Awkward Thing

Karoline Leavitt became a mom in July 2024 when her son, Nicholas Robert Riccio, was born. On May 11, 2025, the White House press secretary was ecstatic to celebrate her first Mother's Day with her baby, who's nicknamed Niko. "There's nothing I love more than being his mom. Happy Mother's Day," Leavitt wrote on Instagram, along with a pic of her and Niko smiling and gazing into each other's eyes. She also posted an Instagram story detailing the day's events, including photos of the cards and flowers she received, and a pic of Leavitt holding her son outside the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. Surprisingly, amid the joyful celebration, one key person is missing — Leavitt's husband, Nicolas Riccio.

In the past, Leavitt has noted that she and her spouse have different preferences about being in the spotlight. "He's an introvert (complete opposite of me)," Leavitt commented (via Daily Mail). "I respect his privacy on [social media]." However, there are plenty of pics of Riccio on Leavitt's Instagram account, including their wedding day. The family of three is also featured in an Easter pic. Unfortunately, since Riccio is 32 years older, a number of commenters awkwardly believed that Leavitt's husband was her dad.

Riccio did appear in photos of their trip to West Palm Beach. Once again, some of Leavitt's followers mistakenly believed Riccio was their son's grandfather. Since this happened just a week before Mother's Day, it's possible Leavitt wanted to prevent these misconceptions from spoiling her special day.