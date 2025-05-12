Karoline Leavitt Confuses White House For Funeral Home With Dull Podium Appearance

In May 2025, Karoline Leavitt's Instagram story is filled with snapshots from her Mother's Day celebration with her son, her first holiday as a mom, since Niko was born a few months after Mother's Day in 2024. However, the White House press secretary then regrammed a photo on May 12, 2025 that featured her looking, yet again, like she was dressed for the wrong occasion.

The New Hampshire native wore an all-black ensemble during a press conference on the North Lawn at the White House. First of all, it's springtime; who wears black during spring? Second, unless she's attending a funeral or going to tech theater rehearsal, wearing all black to an event is a questionable look, especially for a public servant assigned to relay national news to the masses. Not even broadcaster Walter Cronkite, who alerted the nation that President John F. Kennedy had been assassinated, wore black during his announcement. (Granted, he didn't realize he would be making that proclamation when he woke up that morning, but still.)

Besides looking depressing, it was also just a blah outfit, but people have come to expect that from her. At least this ensemble didn't feature a frumpy fringe jacket like the one Leavitt wore last month.