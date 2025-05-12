Karoline Leavitt Confuses White House For Funeral Home With Dull Podium Appearance
In May 2025, Karoline Leavitt's Instagram story is filled with snapshots from her Mother's Day celebration with her son, her first holiday as a mom, since Niko was born a few months after Mother's Day in 2024. However, the White House press secretary then regrammed a photo on May 12, 2025 that featured her looking, yet again, like she was dressed for the wrong occasion.
The New Hampshire native wore an all-black ensemble during a press conference on the North Lawn at the White House. First of all, it's springtime; who wears black during spring? Second, unless she's attending a funeral or going to tech theater rehearsal, wearing all black to an event is a questionable look, especially for a public servant assigned to relay national news to the masses. Not even broadcaster Walter Cronkite, who alerted the nation that President John F. Kennedy had been assassinated, wore black during his announcement. (Granted, he didn't realize he would be making that proclamation when he woke up that morning, but still.)
Besides looking depressing, it was also just a blah outfit, but people have come to expect that from her. At least this ensemble didn't feature a frumpy fringe jacket like the one Leavitt wore last month.
This isn't the first time Karoline Leavitt has worn a monochromatic outfit
During the press conference, Karoline Leavitt made sure her cross necklace was on full display, making it stand out even more against an all-black background. The List once spoke to Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, to find out how much Leavitt's flashy cross necklace was worth, and he estimated it to be around $50,000, assuming the diamonds were natural.
If Leavitt has that kind of money to spend on accessories, then why doesn't she also spend it on her wardrobe? Instead, Leavitt pays for outfits that completely missed the mark, as well as outfits that are so outdated, we had to check a calendar to make sure we didn't travel back in time to when leopard print was in style.
At least her black monochromatic getup wasn't as in-your-face as the time Leavitt wore magenta head to toe like she was auditioning for "Blue's Clues." Or there's the time she sported an all-green outfit on Instagram that was such an eyesore, it would have even made Kermit the Frog sad. Black, for better or worse, is always in style, but on Leavitt, it just didn't work. There's a time and place for everything, and delivering important news from the White House doesn't seem like the best place to dress for a wake.