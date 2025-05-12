Trump & RFK Jr.'s Dueling Fake Tans Have Us Wondering If They Swap Beauty Secrets
Along with the shady "Republican makeup" trend of heavy foundation and eye makeup, excessive tans appear to be a hallmark of the MAGA aesthetic. Over time, as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s political identity has shifted rightward, so has his seeming desire to emulate Donald Trump's tanned visage. In some ways, RFK Jr.'s tried to be an overachiever, with a fake shade that's overtaking Trump's embarrassing trademark tan. When the two men stepped out together for a May 12 press conference regarding pharmaceutical prices, they seemed to be neck and neck in the competition for deepest tan.
While Trump hasn't disclosed his beauty routine publicly, it's possible he and his inner circle are recommending cosmetics to each other. According to makeup artist Kriss Blevens, Trump applies products before he gets in her chair. "My guess was he relied on some self-tanners to try to maintain a certain look that he'd come to feel healthy in from living in Florida," Blevens mused to Fast Company (via Mirror).
As for RFK Jr., his tanning strategies are also unclear. "Is RFK Jr a spray tan guy, tanning bed guy, or just an olive oil as suntan lotion, bake in the sun guy?" inquired one posted on X. Several responders seemed to think would be an enthusiast for time in the sun. Rather than trying to tan to ingratiate himself with Trump, it's possible a positive association between tans and outdoor activities could be an area of common ground between the two men.
RFK Jr. has won the deepest tan contest before
In November 2024, Margo Martin, who was then Donald Trump's deputy communications chief, posted a pic of Trump, Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr., and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. chowing down on McDonald's takeout. Maybe it was only the lighting, but when compared to his future boss, RFK Jr. appeared to have a more over-the-top tan. The pic made the rounds on social media, and people were quick to comment on it. "RFK, Jr. obviously uses either a tanning bed or self-tanner. Neither of those things is natural or healthy," pointed out one poster on X. Another person speculated that RFK Jr.'s look was due to melanotan-II, a drug that leads to a tanned appearance. "Most overdo it and they always end up with that leathery look," they concluded.
Although RFK Jr. has remarked that he is on testosterone replacement, he hasn't mentioned anything about using medical means to achieve a tan. It's also possible that the texture and tan of his skin could be due to the lack of a product — sunscreen. In July 2023, Jr. posted a video where he was doing pushups outside without a shirt. Here it was clear that his tanned skin extended way past his collar line. While the decision did allow him to showcase impressive abs, hopefully he is using sunscreen as part of his outdoor routine.