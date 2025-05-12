Trump & RFK Jr.'s Dueling Fake Tans Have Us Wondering If They Swap Beauty Secrets

Along with the shady "Republican makeup" trend of heavy foundation and eye makeup, excessive tans appear to be a hallmark of the MAGA aesthetic. Over time, as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s political identity has shifted rightward, so has his seeming desire to emulate Donald Trump's tanned visage. In some ways, RFK Jr.'s tried to be an overachiever, with a fake shade that's overtaking Trump's embarrassing trademark tan. When the two men stepped out together for a May 12 press conference regarding pharmaceutical prices, they seemed to be neck and neck in the competition for deepest tan.

While Trump hasn't disclosed his beauty routine publicly, it's possible he and his inner circle are recommending cosmetics to each other. According to makeup artist Kriss Blevens, Trump applies products before he gets in her chair. "My guess was he relied on some self-tanners to try to maintain a certain look that he'd come to feel healthy in from living in Florida," Blevens mused to Fast Company (via Mirror).

As for RFK Jr., his tanning strategies are also unclear. "Is RFK Jr a spray tan guy, tanning bed guy, or just an olive oil as suntan lotion, bake in the sun guy?" inquired one posted on X. Several responders seemed to think would be an enthusiast for time in the sun. Rather than trying to tan to ingratiate himself with Trump, it's possible a positive association between tans and outdoor activities could be an area of common ground between the two men.