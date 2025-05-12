Lara Trump Takes Cues From Melania's Animal Print Outfits & Adds A Tacky Twist

One of MAGA's many hot mess expresses, Lara Trump, is back with another record-scratching outfit. Whoever keeps giving Eric Trump's wife clothing carte blanche, please reconsider! This time, Lara was seen wearing a blue animal print dress that looked like a kind of snakeskin pattern. But this outfit came with a random circular cutout to show off... her side? That's the spot where doctors perform laparoscopic surgery to remove a person's ruptured appendix. Different strokes for different folks, but that cutout is both bizarre and gaudy. It looks like Lara accidentally left it on the ground, and a rat showed up and chewed a hole in it. That, or the designer simply ran out of fabric and made it work, just like gift wrappers whose presents aren't fully covered by wrapping paper have to do.

Lara and Eric were at the Curetivity Charlotte Golf Invitational at the Trump National Golf Club Charlotte in North Carolina, an event that raised funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Excellent cause, but a terrible outfit to wear for it. Though Lara didn't post photos to her own Instagram feed, others tagged her in their snapshots from the night.

President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law's outfit is reminiscent of a recent look first lady Melania Trump wore when she spoke at the International Women of Courage Awards in Washington, D.C. Melania sported a chaotic animal print coat with a belted bow that easily stole the spotlight. That outfit was much more in-your-face than what Lara wore, but both are tied for the tacky award.