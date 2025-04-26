Don Jr.'s New Girl Bettina Anderson Shows Off Romantic Jewelry

In a case of conspicuous timing, Donald Trump Jr.'s new girlfriend Bettina Anderson has taken to Instagram to promote some questionable jewelry. On the heels of Don Jr.'s ex Kimberly Guilfoyle wearing her engagement ring on the cover of Metropolitan Palm Beach, Anderson has decided to brag about some bling of her own. In an Instagram story, Anderson posted a faceless photo showing off her customized Adina Reyter necklace. The charms on the chain are a D, a heart, and a B, most likely to mean "Don loves Bettina." Surely this is a knife twist for Guilfoyle, who has not been handling the breakup well.

What's even stranger about this post by Anderson is that she's offering a Mother's Day discount code, but she herself has always proudly claimed not to be a mom. This could be a double whammy, and she's maybe trying to suggest that Don Jr. and Anderson have taken their relationship to yet another level. Perhaps Anderson is just using her usual tongue-in-cheek jokey persona to bite back at Guilfoyle.

Either way, the jewelry Anderson is touting is incredibly expensive — not as big as the price tag on Guilfoyle's engagement ring, but still in the thousands. The chain and charms carry a total price tag of about $5,792, not a casual amount to drop for jewelry. However, Anderson and Guilfoyle showing off their pricey bling online is a reminder that the two share some similarities.