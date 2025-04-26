Don Jr.'s New Girl Bettina Anderson Shows Off Romantic Jewelry
In a case of conspicuous timing, Donald Trump Jr.'s new girlfriend Bettina Anderson has taken to Instagram to promote some questionable jewelry. On the heels of Don Jr.'s ex Kimberly Guilfoyle wearing her engagement ring on the cover of Metropolitan Palm Beach, Anderson has decided to brag about some bling of her own. In an Instagram story, Anderson posted a faceless photo showing off her customized Adina Reyter necklace. The charms on the chain are a D, a heart, and a B, most likely to mean "Don loves Bettina." Surely this is a knife twist for Guilfoyle, who has not been handling the breakup well.
What's even stranger about this post by Anderson is that she's offering a Mother's Day discount code, but she herself has always proudly claimed not to be a mom. This could be a double whammy, and she's maybe trying to suggest that Don Jr. and Anderson have taken their relationship to yet another level. Perhaps Anderson is just using her usual tongue-in-cheek jokey persona to bite back at Guilfoyle.
Either way, the jewelry Anderson is touting is incredibly expensive — not as big as the price tag on Guilfoyle's engagement ring, but still in the thousands. The chain and charms carry a total price tag of about $5,792, not a casual amount to drop for jewelry. However, Anderson and Guilfoyle showing off their pricey bling online is a reminder that the two share some similarities.
Bettina Anderson and Kimberly Guilfoyle aren't that different
As Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson continue to bask in the glow of their new love, it's becoming clear that his ex Kimberly Guilfoyle and Anderson have more in common than meets the eye. For starters, both Anderson and Guilfoyle began dating Don Jr. shortly after (or possibly while) he was with someone else. Guilfoyle entered the picture around the time of his divorce from ex-wife Vanessa Trump, and Anderson was allegedly the mistress for whom Don Jr. left Guilfoyle. Of course, there's the obvious comparison of the two having held careers in modeling, but there's also a general shadyiness to both women.
Guilfoyle has been known to throw shade at her ex-husband Gavin Newsom, a ploy to perhaps better solidify herself within Donald Trump's inner circle. Meanwhile, Anderson had some shady photos taken at Tiffany Trump's baby shower, proving that she doesn't have to work as hard as Guilfoyle to fit right in with the Trump family. For now, this behavior seems relegated to the shock waves of a long-term engagement ending in a brutal way. But should the two women continue to escalate social media posts in a competitive way, we just might have a full-blown feud on our hands.