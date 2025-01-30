Kimberly Guilfoyle Pares Down Tacky Style For Cover Shoot (But We Can't Ignore That Messy Hair)
The Guilfoyle-aissance is fully upon us and there is no better way to rebrand than to book a cover shoot. Kimberly Guilfoyle did just that as she showed off her classed-up style for the cover of Resident Magazine. Guilfoyle posted a series of looks from the photoshoot to her Instagram account, where the former-fiancé to Donald Trump Jr. and the nominated U.S. ambassador to Greece ditched the mini dresses and plunging necklines for a chic black sweater and pants combination that only had a small ankle slit to show some flair. She then paired the slimming outfit with sparkling silver accessories and some gold chain-accentuated black heels. The photos look good, with her even looking like she's got some of her old makeup style back.
Guilfoyle managed to add a flash of her old cheekiness with a coy shoulder reveal in a number of the poses, but to signal that her tacky style was old news she kept her traipsing along the white staircase simple and elegant. It all came together — except for her hair. With so much time and dedication taken to rebranding herself, we can't help but wonder whose decision it was to go with her half-done look. Is it straight? Is it wavy? Is it fully brushed? We're not sure, but we guess in some ways it's good to know that Kimmy will always keep us guessing.
Guilfoyle's rebranding has been a work in progress
Ever since Donald Trump Jr. humiliatingly ditched Kimberly Guilfoyle for what some might call her stunningly younger version in Bettina Anderson, Guilfoyle has been on a journey of rediscovery. Rumors circulated that she was ousted from the Trump inner circle because of not just her party-girl ways but because Don Jr. thought his father didn't approve of her, despite years of service to their family. A source told People that "Don Jr. has always wanted to look good in his father's eyes," and then added salt to the wound by saying, "Someone like Bettina, who is and has been a model, and is in WASPy circles of Palm Beach is something that would impress him."
As evidenced by her tasteful Resident cover shoot, Guilfoyle has tried to take those words to heart, but her previous efforts to class up her inappropriate style have failed. Appearing at Donald Trump's inauguration, Guilfoyle posted a video montage of a number of her looks on Instagram, and her style varied from demure Vegas showgirl with a blue dress and signature plunging neckline to a shimmering and tacky flapper dress look that felt like an unwelcome blast from the past. Who knows, maybe she slipped into her old ways because she knew that Don Jr. would be at the inauguration and mistakenly wanted to show him what he was missing. Either way, her cover shoot proves that she's learning, because other than her messy hair — Guilfoyle's revamp looks good to go.