Kimberly Guilfoyle Pares Down Tacky Style For Cover Shoot (But We Can't Ignore That Messy Hair)

The Guilfoyle-aissance is fully upon us and there is no better way to rebrand than to book a cover shoot. Kimberly Guilfoyle did just that as she showed off her classed-up style for the cover of Resident Magazine. Guilfoyle posted a series of looks from the photoshoot to her Instagram account, where the former-fiancé to Donald Trump Jr. and the nominated U.S. ambassador to Greece ditched the mini dresses and plunging necklines for a chic black sweater and pants combination that only had a small ankle slit to show some flair. She then paired the slimming outfit with sparkling silver accessories and some gold chain-accentuated black heels. The photos look good, with her even looking like she's got some of her old makeup style back.

Advertisement

Guilfoyle managed to add a flash of her old cheekiness with a coy shoulder reveal in a number of the poses, but to signal that her tacky style was old news she kept her traipsing along the white staircase simple and elegant. It all came together — except for her hair. With so much time and dedication taken to rebranding herself, we can't help but wonder whose decision it was to go with her half-done look. Is it straight? Is it wavy? Is it fully brushed? We're not sure, but we guess in some ways it's good to know that Kimmy will always keep us guessing.