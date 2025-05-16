4 Signs Karoline Leavitt Is Taking Fashion Inspo From Lara Trump (& We're Begging Her To Stop)

In between her preppy girl style and professional attire, Karoline Leavitt has the occasional fashion blunder. From frumpy fringe jackets to ill-fitting sets, the young White House press secretary has done her research on the MAGA metamorphosis — and is perfectly executing it through her wardrobe. What should have been some Gen Z representation in D.C. is just another wave of boring blazers and cheap-looking dresses.

Leavitt might just be trying to fit into Donald Trump's inner circle. Many of her spokesperson staples looked like they were snagged straight from the closet of one of the Trump women. In fact, we can't help but be reminded of Lara Trump's occasionally tacky style, and we wouldn't be surprised if Leavitt were getting all her inspiration from the wife of Eric Trump. Let's refresh you on all the times we got déjà vu from Leavitt's eerily similar outfits to her boss's daughter-in-law — and that's not a compliment.