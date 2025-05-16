4 Signs Karoline Leavitt Is Taking Fashion Inspo From Lara Trump (& We're Begging Her To Stop)
In between her preppy girl style and professional attire, Karoline Leavitt has the occasional fashion blunder. From frumpy fringe jackets to ill-fitting sets, the young White House press secretary has done her research on the MAGA metamorphosis — and is perfectly executing it through her wardrobe. What should have been some Gen Z representation in D.C. is just another wave of boring blazers and cheap-looking dresses.
Leavitt might just be trying to fit into Donald Trump's inner circle. Many of her spokesperson staples looked like they were snagged straight from the closet of one of the Trump women. In fact, we can't help but be reminded of Lara Trump's occasionally tacky style, and we wouldn't be surprised if Leavitt were getting all her inspiration from the wife of Eric Trump. Let's refresh you on all the times we got déjà vu from Leavitt's eerily similar outfits to her boss's daughter-in-law — and that's not a compliment.
Powdered blue is the new black
Karoline Leavitt decided to ring in the spring 2025 season by incorporating a heap of pastel hues into her professional wardrobe. In a March 2025 Instagram post celebrating "1 million followers!" on the platform, Leavitt added a couple of Getty images, showing off her baby blue, pleated maxi skirt and matching sweater. The look would be perfect for the job, given it's sophistication. If only it were original.
We're not sure if there was a robin's egg competition at the White House, because just a day before Leavitt's post, Lara Trump shared her own take on the springtime color on Instagram. Each outfit was adorned with cheap-looking buttons — did they do a style bundle from SHEIN?
Karoline Leavitt and Lara Trump's secret button stash
Speaking of buttons, Karoline Leavitt seems to have picked up Lara Trump's obsession with the fasteners. The press secretary confidently addressed an April 2025 crowd of media personnel donning a fuchsia maxi dress that was secured by what looked like every button in Washington, D.C. She seemingly wore the same dress for a March 2025 speaking engagement, as seen on Instagram.
Wait — this just in: Lara's Inauguration Day 2025 look wiped the floor with Leavitt's button-up dress, sporting a coat that was studded with buttons fastened all the way to the neck. Not to mention, her houndstooth dress from a January 2025 Instagram post makes Leavitt's dress look like an exact replica, except it's a solid color with no sleeves. Lara is clearly leading a new Victorian fashion movement that Leavitt is wholeheartedly getting behind (Kimberly Gulfoyle approves of that style era, too).
It's button central at the White House
Okay, seriously. What is with all these buttons? In a September 2024 video of Karoline Leavitt fact-checking former Vice President Kamala Harris, the Republican spokesperson could be seen wearing a white, sleeveless shirt with black seams and awkwardly-placed, pearl-like buttons. The tacky top choice is akin to many of the fast fashion-inspired pieces Lara Trump leans toward, including one similar dress she posted on Instagram.
Lara was seemingly wearing the reverse of Leavitt's top: a black dress with white seams and, of course, those plastic buttons that look like they're one thread-tear away from breaking off.
Who did it worse? Blazer edition
Both Karoline Leavitt and Lara Trump are keeping up with the preppiest trends. In a November 2024 Instagram post celebrating "WOMEN FOR TRUMP," Leavitt channeled chic librarian in her tweed blazer with a beaded trim. Naturally, the first-daughter-in-law wore it first.
Leavitt's jacket was like something that would be sold by Anne Fontaine, a designer from whom Lara has worn some expensive outfits from. In an October 2024 post, Lara sported a similar green tweed blazer with a similar beaded trim — both instances are more gaudy than glamorous.