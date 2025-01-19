The Most Expensive Outfits Lara Trump Has Ever Worn

Lara Trump's closet has a myriad of style options, from custom ball gowns to casual athleticwear, from Jimmy Choos to tennis shoes. As Eric Trump's wife, and a prominent figure of the Republican party who has worked with Donald Trump on his two presidential campaigns, Lara is expected to attend many formal evenings, which always incentivizes a new outfit. We might not know how big Lara's wardrobe is, but we bet it takes up an entire wing of Mar-a-Lago.

Many of Lara's chicest looks are custom-made by fashion designer Oscar Lopez, the winner of "Project Runway: Under the Gunn." He was the designer behind Lara's tacky American flag-inspired dress, as well as her daring 2023 New Year's Eve dress — one of Lara's most controversial outfits of all time. We predict Lopez is on the Trump administration payroll, since he's also styled Kimberly Guilfoyle and Alina Habba. We'll know for sure when Donald starts sporting a sequin red tie.

Aside from her made-to-measure Oscar Lopez pieces, Lara has been spotted in a few haute couture outfits. Lara's complete style transformation has bestowed upon us a Lara fashion evolution, from preppy arm candy to the glamorous star of the show.

