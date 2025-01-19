The Most Expensive Outfits Lara Trump Has Ever Worn
Lara Trump's closet has a myriad of style options, from custom ball gowns to casual athleticwear, from Jimmy Choos to tennis shoes. As Eric Trump's wife, and a prominent figure of the Republican party who has worked with Donald Trump on his two presidential campaigns, Lara is expected to attend many formal evenings, which always incentivizes a new outfit. We might not know how big Lara's wardrobe is, but we bet it takes up an entire wing of Mar-a-Lago.
Many of Lara's chicest looks are custom-made by fashion designer Oscar Lopez, the winner of "Project Runway: Under the Gunn." He was the designer behind Lara's tacky American flag-inspired dress, as well as her daring 2023 New Year's Eve dress — one of Lara's most controversial outfits of all time. We predict Lopez is on the Trump administration payroll, since he's also styled Kimberly Guilfoyle and Alina Habba. We'll know for sure when Donald starts sporting a sequin red tie.
Aside from her made-to-measure Oscar Lopez pieces, Lara has been spotted in a few haute couture outfits. Lara's complete style transformation has bestowed upon us a Lara fashion evolution, from preppy arm candy to the glamorous star of the show.
Lara Trump struts in a Chiari Boni gown
The White House Correspondents' Dinner goers are always dressed to the nines. Even the worst-dressed celebs at the 2024 Correspondents' Dinner donned their most upscale suits and dresses — except for the ever-casual John Fetterman. This point was not lost on Lara Trump, who chose a body-hugging, deep purple, one-shouldered dress to stunt on the night's attendees. The Instagram Reel Lara posted from the night showed off the sexy feathering detail and absent sleeve, which left Lara's muscles out for everyone to pine over.
To look that stunning always comes at a price, and this one is hefty. The dress is from Italian designer Chiara Boni La Petite Robe and is priced at $1,395 on a luxury boutique website. Chiara Boni is a designer that Lara wears often. In 2018, she was photographed posing with Boni at the Chiara Boni La Petite runway show, where she sat front row, per Women's Wear Daily.
Lara Trump takes the runway for charity
Lara Trump found a good cause to romp around in luxury designer pieces for. A chairwoman for a dog rescue charity, Lara has been supporting the animals at Florida's Big Dog Ranch Rescue through fundraising events held at Mar-a-Lago for years. In 2023, the former "Inside Edition" producer strutted down a runway in a blue, corsetted, chiffon dress to fundraise for the rescue shelter. "Somebody (@bigdogranchrescue) let me pretend to be a model again today," she wrote on Instagram. A large diamond statement necklace accompanied the look, which was rounded out by nude heels and her offensively bulky Apple Watch.
The beautiful cerulean-colored (thanks Miranda Priestly) gown is from Parisian designer Anne Fontaine. Per her website, Fontaine's dresses are priced at upwards of $3,500. Not to mention the red bottoms on the heels are a sure sign she's wearing Christian Louboutin, whose pair of nude pumps are priced at $795 at Bergdorf Goodman. Lara's stunning fitness transformation is what we can thank for giving Lara her incredible legs, which were the star of the show in this outfit.
Another charity event had Lara dressed to the nines
Lara Trump stays consistent with her charity work. In 2024, she hosted Big Dog Ranch Rescue for a night at Mar-a-Lago again, keeping with the fashion theme of the year before. According to Internal Revenue Service filings obtained by the HuffPost, the rescue organization had spent nearly $2 million on events at Mar-a-Lago by 2021. With this fundraiser included, the org has been filling Donald Trump's pockets with massive sums. As it turns out, getting Lara Trump to be the face of your charity is quite expensive.
Anne Fontaine's designs were once again unveiled on the runway during the fundraiser. Lara wore another of Fontaine's dresses: a silk, blue, pleated halter dress with floral designs. Per the Anne Fontaine website, the dress — part of the Enora Collection — is retailed at a whopping $2,750. Lara documented the night and shared it on Instagram, with behind-the-scenes looks while getting ready, as well as her confident runway catwalk, which was more like a dog walk when you consider the puppy by her side.
Lara Trump's 2024 Easter look featured an expensive pair of pumps
While some say Lara Trump's 2024 Easter dress was her worst look yet, no one can debate its high price. She posted a photo of her outfit on Instagram, while posing with her family, including Eric Trump. Lara captioned the photo: "The egg hunters let mom and dad pose with them for one picture." Her two children posed sweetly; her daughter's dress was coordinating with Lara's, including the detailing that had everyone cringing in the comments: the protruding fabric at the center of the dress.
Lara's dress was an all-white, calf-length piece with, of course, the eye-catching spiral detail on the bust. According to Rent the Runway, it is the Mara Hoffman Maia dress, originally priced at $750 retail. Accompanying the dress was a purple, strappy handbag and white pumps. Looking closely at the detailing of the heels, the shining buckle is a sign that she's wearing Manolo Blahniks, which retail for over $1,000, per their website.
Lara's lavish wedding dresses were pocket-denting
Like most, the fanciest dress Lara Trump has ever worn has got to be the gown she wore on her wedding day. One of the Trump family's most lavish wedding looks came from Lara, who wore a custom Vera Wang dress when she married Eric Trump in 2014. She told People at the time: "I knew that I needed a dress that would be seen from even the farthest guest's viewpoint!" The dress was Wang's Hayley gown from the 2014 collection, according to the designer's Facebook post about the wedding.
According to the Vera Wang website, the Haute Wedding Collections start at $7,900 at the time of this writing, not including any tailoring done to the gown. On top of that, Lara made an extravagant dress change halfway through the event and switched into a body-hugging Inbal Dror gown, per Wedding Style Magazine. Though Inbal Dror does not list the prices of its gowns on its website, a collection the designer did with La Premiere gives a better understanding of the cost of the luxury gowns, which range from $3,000 to $6,000, per Wedding Atelier.