We're Convinced Donald Trump & Pam Bondi Use The Same Bad Hair Stylist
Attorney General Pam Bondi's individual style is defined by her knack for wearing inappropriate outfits and cheap suits unbefitting for someone in her position. Her blindingly bright hair could be a borrowed look, however, and Bondi may have to add the idea that she uses President Trump's hairstylist to her list of inescapable rumors.
Bondi cheered on the then-Republican candidate in the days leading up to the 2024 presidential election with a November 2024 Instagram photo of them together. The two shined their bright smiles for the camera while standing in front of two crossed American flags. "2 more days!" she wrote in the caption. "VOTE." Bondi not only seemed to be advertising President Trump's campaign, but also, his look, complete with a bleach blonde hairstyle. Though her mane lacked the logic-defying subtle orange tint the president's hair contains, its general bottle blonde shade was strikingly similar to his usual artificial 'do. It didn't help that she also swiped his fake bronze complexion and signature thumbs up pose. While some say imitation is the best form of flattery, it could be argued Bondi's idol worship doesn't complement her own looks.
She copied Trump's makeup
As if Pam Bondi didn't resemble President Donald Trump enough with her bottle blonde hair, she also seemingly took after the commander-in-chief's obvious MAGA makeup. Though not as orange as the president's usual bronzer, Bondi's tanned skin shade looked strikingly similar to his as she stood next to him for the November 2024 photo. She also copied his unfinished makeup job by neglecting to cover some pale spots around her eyes.
Like President Trump, Bondi's blatantly artificial appearance hasn't gone unnoticed by the public. Some X, formerly known as Twitter, users observed the attorney general, like the president, desperately overdoes it with her cosmetics to conceal her age, though she's apparently achieved her intended results. "Pam Bondi is 59 years old," one X user wrote in April 2025. "I don't know if that's good or bad." Others think she should focus more on fulfilling her day-to-day responsibilities, rather than manipulating her looks for media appearances. "Can we ban Pam Bondi from going on Fox News so she has to actually go to work instead of [doing her] hair and makeup?" another X user asked. While we couldn't imagine her ever sacrificing her eternal youth, it seems to come at the price of following these MAGA grooming trends.