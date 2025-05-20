We're Convinced Donald Trump & Pam Bondi Use The Same Bad Hair Stylist

Attorney General Pam Bondi's individual style is defined by her knack for wearing inappropriate outfits and cheap suits unbefitting for someone in her position. Her blindingly bright hair could be a borrowed look, however, and Bondi may have to add the idea that she uses President Trump's hairstylist to her list of inescapable rumors.

Bondi cheered on the then-Republican candidate in the days leading up to the 2024 presidential election with a November 2024 Instagram photo of them together. The two shined their bright smiles for the camera while standing in front of two crossed American flags. "2 more days!" she wrote in the caption. "VOTE." Bondi not only seemed to be advertising President Trump's campaign, but also, his look, complete with a bleach blonde hairstyle. Though her mane lacked the logic-defying subtle orange tint the president's hair contains, its general bottle blonde shade was strikingly similar to his usual artificial 'do. It didn't help that she also swiped his fake bronze complexion and signature thumbs up pose. While some say imitation is the best form of flattery, it could be argued Bondi's idol worship doesn't complement her own looks.