Don Jr.'s New Girlfriend Won Over Kai & Vanessa Trump Faster Than Kimberly Guilfoyle Ever Did

The hits just keep coming for Kimberly Guilfoyle. While the former prosecutor clearly hasn't moved on from her relationship with Donald Trump Jr., he (and his family) certainly have — and it's clear they like Bettina Anderson more than her. From going on a spearfishing spring break excursion with four of Don Jr.'s kids to watching the 2025 Super Bowl looking like a big ol' happy family, Anderson has easily become part of Don Jr.'s world.

Advertisement

The first son has five children with ex Vanessa Trump. Though rumors first began swirling that he was seeing his new "friend," socialite Anderson, in September 2024 — while Don Jr. was still dating Guilfoyle — the duo didn't go public with their relationship until that December. However, around that same time in fall 2024, a couple of photos and one video were posted to Instagram by House Inhabit writer Jessica Reed Kraus that show Anderson cozying up to Vanessa and daughter Kai Trump around a fire.

"Don Jr. surprised a meetup hosted for my followers in Jupiter, Florida, showing up with his daughter and ex-wife, Vanessa," Kraus captioned. The post gave a clear indication that Vanessa and Kai, especially the former, were fully comfortable with Anderson's presence. Unfortunately for Guilfoyle, that never happened when she was part of the family.

Advertisement