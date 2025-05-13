We Gave Pam Bondi A Brunette Makeover & Ditching Her Blonde Hair Made A Huge Difference
Elle Woods may have made being blonde look more fun, but Pam Bondi has gone and ruined that idea. The attorney general's hair shade is so jarring and, unfortunately for her, clearly aging. And yet, she continues to show up day in and day out with the same look. If that's what makes her feel good and comfortable, so be it, but surely there's more to life than only sporting one hair color from birth to death?
After a few headline-making hair fails, such as the time Bondi's wispy two-toned hair disaster made President Donald Trump's bleached locks look fabulous, the Florida native could use a refresh, and one easy way to do that is by simply dyeing it. This way, Bondi can avoid duking it out again with Dana Perino for the worst disaster 'do of the Fox News blondes. Changing your hair can be nerve-wracking, because what if the alteration is worse? So that's why The List hopped on Photoshop to give Bondi a brunette makeover to see how she'd look.
It makes her appear years younger
In the words of Inspector Gadget, "Wowzers!" Pam Bondi looks like a totally different person with brunette hair instead of blonde locks — and in a good way. The twice-married attorney general is pushing 60, but changing up her hair color takes years off her overall complexion. She appears to be in her late 40s with a darker 'do.
Moreover, her brown eyebrows pair better with brunette hair than they ever did when Bondi was a bleached blonde. Her blue-gray eyes also go nicely with darker locks. Another benefit to having a darker shade is that it makes greasy hair less obvious, which would have come in handy when Bondi paired greasy hair with a grandmacore outfit fail.
The new look is Hallmark-worthy
We saw the profile comparison, but now we need to see how Pam Bondi looks as a brunette head-on, and, can confirm, she still looks great. This transformation makes the attorney general seem much fresher and more professional. With the front-facing view, you can really see how great Bondi's eyebrows match up with brunette hair.
This look is giving Hallmark leading lady-vibes, which is most definitely a win in our book. Couldn't you just picture her as a business owner of a local candle shop who goes head-to-head with the hunky manager of a Yankee Candle that just opened up in town? The brunette style is also reminiscent of Jennifer Aniston, circa the early 2000s. If it was good enough for the "Friends" star, then it's certainly good enough for Bondi.