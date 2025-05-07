Pam Bondi's Wispy Two-Toned Hair Disaster Makes Donald Trump's Bleached Locks Look Fabulous
Considering the fact that Donald Trump's 70s are definitely his worst hair decade, we're seldom surprised to see his wispy, multicolored locks looking less than ideal. Yet, it seems that there may be a new contender in the messiest MAGA mane competition. Attorney General Pam Bondi was recently photographed having a particularly bad hair day, and we think this should probably inspire her to try a new 'do.
No matter how hard you try to keep your locks looking their best, the wind can always derail even your best hair plans. Just a month ago, we all watched in horror as Trump's disaster 'do held on for dear life during a particularly windy speech. Now, Bondi's tresses have met the same fate. On May 7, Bondi held a press conference in the great outdoors. Unfortunately, that means that she was at the mercy of mother nature. As such, her hair blew in the breeze, revealing its particularly thin texture, and the sun shining down showed off her dark roots. Sure — this may prompt her to opt for an indoor press conference next time around, but we think it should actually inspire a trip to the salon.
Pam Bondi's hair is ready for a refresh
It's not Pam Bondi's fault that her hair is particularly thin and wispy these days. And we've all waited too long in between trips to the hairdresser now and then. Yet, the look of Bondi's locks is still an example of her iffy taste. She has fallen victim to rookie hairstyling mistakes before, as well as opting for MAGA makeup looks and wearing her fair share of inappropriate outfits. In the case of her hair not looking its best, this could be easily improved with just a few tweaks.
While platinum blonde is the quintessential MAGA look, we don't think it's the best option for Bondi. Going just a bit darker and warmer with her color would improve a lot of things for her look. For starters, easing up on the bleach would make her hair healthier, which would help with its texture. It would also allow her to wait a bit longer in between coloring sessions because it won't be quite as dire when her roots start to grow in as it is now. She should also try a bob on for size. This will cut off her hair's straggly ends and make it look fuller and sleeker. It will also give her hair some room to breathe and get healthier so that she may be able to grow it longer and thicker in the future. Donald Trump probably wishes he could have his own hair makeover that easily.