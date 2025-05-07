Pam Bondi's Wispy Two-Toned Hair Disaster Makes Donald Trump's Bleached Locks Look Fabulous

It's not Pam Bondi's fault that her hair is particularly thin and wispy these days. And we've all waited too long in between trips to the hairdresser now and then. Yet, the look of Bondi's locks is still an example of her iffy taste. She has fallen victim to rookie hairstyling mistakes before, as well as opting for MAGA makeup looks and wearing her fair share of inappropriate outfits. In the case of her hair not looking its best, this could be easily improved with just a few tweaks.

While platinum blonde is the quintessential MAGA look, we don't think it's the best option for Bondi. Going just a bit darker and warmer with her color would improve a lot of things for her look. For starters, easing up on the bleach would make her hair healthier, which would help with its texture. It would also allow her to wait a bit longer in between coloring sessions because it won't be quite as dire when her roots start to grow in as it is now. She should also try a bob on for size. This will cut off her hair's straggly ends and make it look fuller and sleeker. It will also give her hair some room to breathe and get healthier so that she may be able to grow it longer and thicker in the future. Donald Trump probably wishes he could have his own hair makeover that easily.