Lauren Boebert Looks Like She Just Rolled Out Of Bed In Latest Wrinkled 'Fit (& We May Know Why)
If you found it particularly hard to get out of bed on this morning, then it seems you have at least one thing in common with U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. She posted a photo of herself during her workday on Instagram, and from the look of it, she may have skipped a few steps during her getting ready routine. And, we can totally tell.
The politician seemingly has yet to take our friendly advice to acquire a steamer. Boebert's recent wrinkled work outfits have been giving sloppy party girl vibes, and she's done it again. This time, though, one missing accessory may have given us a clue about why her work ensemble was a bit on the messy side. Boebert captioned her photo, "Got to catch up with my friend Chairman Melvin Baker of the Southern Ute Indian Tribe last week, we had a great conversation on a number of issues important to their tribe and Colorado!" Yet, despite the apparently important nature of the meeting, Boebert seemed to forget to come equipped with one particularly important accessory: her glasses.
Lauren Boebert's glasses-less look may have been hindering her vision
Evidently, Lauren Boebert looks so different without her signature specs. She also appears to be squinting without them. And, since it's a rare occasion when Boebert ditches her glasses, we can only assume that she really needs them. Perhaps her less-than-perfect vision made it difficult for her to see that her white button-down shirt and black pencil skirt needed a trip to the dry cleaner a bit more than they needed to accompany her to a serious meeting.
Boebert is certainly no stranger to fashion fails, but this outfit, on its own, wasn't bad at all. But to wear a simple professional look like this one, tailoring and prep are of the utmost importance. Her shirt and skirt should fit perfectly and be fresh and ready to go to make her look put-together and chic. So, while we think an outfit like this may be a step in the right direction for Boebert's style, it needs two very important accessories to be perfect: her signature glasses and that handy dandy steamer we keep trying to remind her about.