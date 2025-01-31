Lauren Boebert Ditches Her Glasses In Latest TV Appearance With Matt Gaetz & We Barely Recognize Her
U.S. representative Lauren Boebert is no stranger to flaunting bad outfits (she had quite a few in 2024) and outdated fashion trends that she should never wear again. Though she often stands out for her fashion don'ts, the Colorado politician's appearance during an interview with Matt Gaetz on his self-titled show also put her in the spotlight, not for what she had on, but for what she was visibly lacking.
Speaking with Gaetz, Boebert condemned Democratic senators like Michael Bennett for allegedly insulting their Republican contemporaries. "To insult someone who has worn our nation's uniform to that degree is certainly not something that many of us would stand for," Boebert said in a clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter on January 30, 2025. While Boebert was focused on the matter of officials in "national uniform," some viewers might have been more fixated on what she was wearing. Boebert was notably without her glasses, which are a staple of her usual appearance. Though her new look was far removed from her biggest fashion fails, nor did the interview mark one of her most awkward on-screen moments, we can't deny the controversial Republican politician was absolutely unrecognizable during the TV spot.
Lauren Boebert has appeared glasses-free before
Beyond her spotty reputation, representative Lauren Boebert is also recognizable for her typical appearance, which is often distinguished by her signature specs. Her Instagram page is flooded with posts featuring her with glasses, like when she wished her supporters a merry Christmas in 2024, or the time she posed with Vice President JD Vance on January 6, 2025.
Without her glasses, viewers of "The Matt Gaetz Show" got a better look at some facial features they sometimes obscure, like her eyebrows and the bridge of her nose. The look brought more attention to Boebert's forehead, which seemed larger without her spectacles offering a main focal point and her usual side part concealing it. Boebert also seemingly toned down her Trump-like fake tan for the interview, though her bright red lipstick was still intact.
Boebert's on-camera conversation with Matt Gaetz isn't the first time she's displayed a glasses-free look, however. She shed them completely in a January 17, 2025 Instagram post discussing her meeting with the Colorado Association of Wheat Growers, and boasted a mixture of glasses-off and glasses-on moments in another post celebrating Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on January 9. While she's expressed she isn't afraid to ditch her glasses now and then, the point still stands that she looks markedly different whenever she opts to give them a break.