Lauren Boebert Ditches Her Glasses In Latest TV Appearance With Matt Gaetz & We Barely Recognize Her

U.S. representative Lauren Boebert is no stranger to flaunting bad outfits (she had quite a few in 2024) and outdated fashion trends that she should never wear again. Though she often stands out for her fashion don'ts, the Colorado politician's appearance during an interview with Matt Gaetz on his self-titled show also put her in the spotlight, not for what she had on, but for what she was visibly lacking.

Speaking with Gaetz, Boebert condemned Democratic senators like Michael Bennett for allegedly insulting their Republican contemporaries. "To insult someone who has worn our nation's uniform to that degree is certainly not something that many of us would stand for," Boebert said in a clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter on January 30, 2025. While Boebert was focused on the matter of officials in "national uniform," some viewers might have been more fixated on what she was wearing. Boebert was notably without her glasses, which are a staple of her usual appearance. Though her new look was far removed from her biggest fashion fails, nor did the interview mark one of her most awkward on-screen moments, we can't deny the controversial Republican politician was absolutely unrecognizable during the TV spot.

