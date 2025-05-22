Rumors About Patrick Mahomes That Have Been Firmly Debunked

Patrick Mahomes' meteoric rise to fame has made him the subject of some truly bizarre rumors. In certain cases, the beloved Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has stepped in to end the gossip before it runs amok. Back in 2022, former NFL player Rich Ohrnberger shared a rumor about Patrick and Brittany Mahomes that had fans going wild. As Us Weekly noted at the time, in a since-deleted tweet, he claimed that after having a chat with Brittany and her brother-in-law Jackson Mahomes, Ohrnberger learned that Patrick had barred them from attending any more games, elaborating, "Not surprisingly, Mahomes believes that Jackson and Brittany have become a distraction, and their sideline antics are bad for his brand."

This arguably seemed pretty plausible during that year's NFL season since Brittany wasn't faring too well with fans regardless. A few weeks before Ohrnberger's tweet, the WAG got widespread backlash for sharing a video of her spraying champagne on unsuspecting Chiefs fans in the middle of winter. However, Patrick took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to proudly proclaim that the controversy wasn't enough to keep his partner from cheering him on, writing, "Y'all just be making stuff up these days," with three laughing emojis.

However, on several other occasions, the rumors have been so strange that the Chiefs co-captain apparently decided they were not worth his time. For instance, in 2023, one of Brittany's tattoos sparked questions about her romance with Patrick since it resembled the symbol of polyamory. Neither of them felt compelled to straight-up deny the story, possibly because it wasn't even the most bizarre piece of gossip going around about the NFL star.