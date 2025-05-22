Paparazzi's Brutal Take On Meghan & Harry Is A Stark Reminder Of How Far They've Fallen

Once Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex publicly confirmed their relationship in November 2016, people were anxious to get photos of the two of them. Even after Harry and Meghan's final days as senior royals in 2020 and as they transitioned to living in California, there was still interest in the couple. However, over time, interest for photos of them has slowly decreased. In some ways, that's probably a good thing for the couple since Harry and Meghan have had some disturbing interactions with the paparazzi. But it also signals that while they were once essentially on top of the world, they're definitely not anymore.

Mark Karloff, a photographer from California and host of the "Paparazzi Podcast," told the New York Post, "When Harry and Meghan first came here, it was a mad scramble to find where they were staying, where they were going to be living, and it was every photographer in LA trying to find out every secret." Fast forward five years and Karloff said, "Now they aren't worth the hassle, and the payday isn't the same; people don't care as much as they used to."

The List spoke with Amy Prenner, Communications Expert and founder of The Prenner Group, to get her take on why she thinks paparazzi interest has waned for Harry and Meghan. One reason seems like it was basically inevitable. "First, the move itself is no longer fresh news," Prenner told us. "The public's attention naturally moves on once the initial buzz dies down."