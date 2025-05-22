Paparazzi's Brutal Take On Meghan & Harry Is A Stark Reminder Of How Far They've Fallen
Once Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex publicly confirmed their relationship in November 2016, people were anxious to get photos of the two of them. Even after Harry and Meghan's final days as senior royals in 2020 and as they transitioned to living in California, there was still interest in the couple. However, over time, interest for photos of them has slowly decreased. In some ways, that's probably a good thing for the couple since Harry and Meghan have had some disturbing interactions with the paparazzi. But it also signals that while they were once essentially on top of the world, they're definitely not anymore.
Mark Karloff, a photographer from California and host of the "Paparazzi Podcast," told the New York Post, "When Harry and Meghan first came here, it was a mad scramble to find where they were staying, where they were going to be living, and it was every photographer in LA trying to find out every secret." Fast forward five years and Karloff said, "Now they aren't worth the hassle, and the payday isn't the same; people don't care as much as they used to."
The List spoke with Amy Prenner, Communications Expert and founder of The Prenner Group, to get her take on why she thinks paparazzi interest has waned for Harry and Meghan. One reason seems like it was basically inevitable. "First, the move itself is no longer fresh news," Prenner told us. "The public's attention naturally moves on once the initial buzz dies down."
Decreased interest in Harry and Meghan could have come from a variety of factors
But Amy Prenner had some more theories as to why photos of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex just aren't as valuable as they used to be. And it sounds like it was a series of unforced errors on behalf of the couple. " ... Harry and Meghan's reputation has taken some very public hits over the past few years," Prenner explained. "Between some high-profile missteps and a few over promoted projects that didn't land as hoped, they've lost some of the goodwill and mystique that once made them so compelling to follow."
When it comes to projects that didn't go so well for the couple, there's Harry's 2024 Netflix docuseries "Polo" that was a flop. And while Meghan's "Archetypes" podcast was at the top of the charts at first, it couldn't maintain the momentum and it was canceled after one season. And of course, there's the backlash against Meghan's Netflix show and lifestyle brand, including accusations that she's copied others.
The decrease in paparazzi interest could also have to do with the level of power that the couple reportedly want over their public image. "Early on, they seemed to want control over how they were photographed and presented, which can sometimes backfire," Prenner told us. "When celebrities come across as too polished or guarded, it can make candid paparazzi shots less interesting — and the public picks up on that."
Harry and Meghan might need to regain public interest to help keep their projects going
We don't think that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex want to deal with the very real downsides of the paparazzi, like privacy and safety concerns. But their current work seems to be centered around having the public interested in them. A second season of Meghan's Netflix show has been confirmed along with her podcast "Confessions of a Female Founder." And their ongoing charitable work with The Archewell Foundation, which they founded, seems like it would benefit from a positive public opinion of the couple, especially when it comes to funding. So reversing the disinterest trend could help their bottom line.
Amy Prenner has some thoughts about what the couple could do in this regard. "Authenticity is key," she said. "People respond to real stories and genuine causes, so focusing on meaningful projects and showing more of their true selves could help." One concrete way Prenner thinks they could do that is with "more joint appearances as a family [which] can create a stronger, more relatable narrative." There's already been a hint of some of this on Meghan's Instagram page. She's started sharing some photos of Harry and their children at home.
When it comes down to it, Prenner sees a need for some give and take from Harry and Meghan. "If they can balance controlling their image with letting their personalities and values shine through, they might just reignite public interest."