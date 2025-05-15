Harry & Meghan's Role In Beckham Family Feud Is Slap In The Face For David & Victoria

While Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz play out a "Romeo & Juliet"-style falling out with Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly choosing sides. The duke and duchess, who were reportedly feuding with the retired soccer star and former Spice Girl, recently welcomed Peltz and Brooklyn into their Montecito, California home for a dinner party — which must have had David and Victoria reeling.

"While it was an intimate gathering, there were several additional guests, including VIPs and film executives," a source told People on May 14, noting that the young couple was indirectly invited. "Brooklyn and Nicola had a wonderful time and found Harry and Meghan to be particularly kind, caring and generous." The dinner occurred days after Brooklyn was missing from his father's 50th birthday extravaganzas, though his attendance at the royal residence was reportedly a calendar coincidence.

An insider told The Sun, "Harry was fully aware of the situation and offered Brooklyn his unwavering support as someone who has been through similar." Like Harry's own family drama with his father, King Charles III, and brother, William, Prince of Wales, Brooklyn has reportedly been phasing out of the spotlight, subsequently cutting ties with his über-famous family, per RadarOnline.com. Harry, himself, even had a rift with Brooklyn's father. The prince's friendship with David was fraught with tension before their ultimate bromance breakup due to speculation that they'd talked to the press about the Sussexes —a feud with the Beckhams reportedly sparked by Meghan.