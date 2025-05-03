Meghan Markle's Oversized Ego Is Reportedly To Blame For Her & Harry's Royal Downfall

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Since Meghan Sussex's exit from royal life, the "Suits" alum has used her platform to critique the institution her husband, Prince Harry, was born into — the institution in which she didn't feel welcome. Her 2025 Netflix hospitality series, "With Love, Meghan," included an obvious jab at the royal family, as well as a name change, clarifying that she wants to go by Sussex now. So yeah, we know how Meghan feels. But what about the other side of the coin? According to royal insiders, the Archewell Foundation owner was no saint from the beginning.

But Meghan wasn't going to look clueless on her first day at the palace. According to staff who spoke to Tom Quinn, the author of "Yes Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants," Meghan was obnoxiously egotistical upon arrival. "It was extraordinary because she was so confident that you could see she wanted to run the meeting rather than learn about the Royal Family through the meeting," one royal staffer said of her initial conferences at the palace (via the Daily Mail). "Meghan thought she knew better than an institution that has been in business for 1,000 years and more," claimed a different staff member. Considering the allegations of Meghan bullying her staff, her commanding behavior isn't all that surprising.