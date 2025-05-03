Meghan Markle's Oversized Ego Is Reportedly To Blame For Her & Harry's Royal Downfall
Since Meghan Sussex's exit from royal life, the "Suits" alum has used her platform to critique the institution her husband, Prince Harry, was born into — the institution in which she didn't feel welcome. Her 2025 Netflix hospitality series, "With Love, Meghan," included an obvious jab at the royal family, as well as a name change, clarifying that she wants to go by Sussex now. So yeah, we know how Meghan feels. But what about the other side of the coin? According to royal insiders, the Archewell Foundation owner was no saint from the beginning.
But Meghan wasn't going to look clueless on her first day at the palace. According to staff who spoke to Tom Quinn, the author of "Yes Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants," Meghan was obnoxiously egotistical upon arrival. "It was extraordinary because she was so confident that you could see she wanted to run the meeting rather than learn about the Royal Family through the meeting," one royal staffer said of her initial conferences at the palace (via the Daily Mail). "Meghan thought she knew better than an institution that has been in business for 1,000 years and more," claimed a different staff member. Considering the allegations of Meghan bullying her staff, her commanding behavior isn't all that surprising.
Prince Harry's behavior after meeting Meghan Markle was shocking to those who knew him well
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's move to California from the U.K. — and the subsequent tell-all Netflix doc, "Harry & Meghan" — marked the beginning of their brutal severance from the royal family. While Meghan must've been glad to be back in her motherland with her husband and children, Harry lost most of his life. The prince gave up his relationship with his brother, Prince William, King Charles, and many friends. Though it sounds like their distance from the royal family wasn't a surprise. A pal of the prince's confessed that she no longer recognizes him, while a former classmate described the short leash Meghan has on Harry.
Many of Harry's acquaintances have asserted that Meghan's progressive views have rubbed off on the Englishman. In both Tom Quinn's book and journalist Tom Bower's book, "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors," sources close to Harry couldn't believe how enervated they were after a day spent with the "woke" former actor. One friend even told Bower that "Harry must be f***ing nuts" to be in a relationship with Meghan (via The Mirror). According to Fox News, Quinn believes that Harry must have been attracted to the fact that Meghan was the antithesis of his proper British upbringing.