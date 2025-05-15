Karoline Leavitt's Scarf Is Giving Middle-Aged Coastal Mom In Military Selfie

Ever since becoming the youngest White House press secretary in the history of the U.S. at 27 years old, Karoline Leavitt has proven that her wardrobe is nothing if not varied. Yet, despite her somewhat unfocused sense of style, we've come to expect Leavitt to dress way older than she is. From frumpy jackets that look snagged from her grandma's closet to loafers that look older than her 59-year-old husband, Leavitt loves to sport outfits that make her look quite a bit older than her twenties. And, her latest accessory is taking this to a whole new level.

On May 15, Leavitt was tagged in an Instagram story. In the photo, Leavitt posed alongside military members during her trip to Qatar. She smiled while taking the selfie and positioned herself in the pic just enough to show off her scarf. While it requires a bit of zooming in to see it clearly, the scarf in question appears to be in the Gucci jacquard pattern. While that's certainly a classic upscale print for an accessory, it gives way more "Real Housewives of the White House" vibes than it does 20-something energy.