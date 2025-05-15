Karoline Leavitt's Scarf Is Giving Middle-Aged Coastal Mom In Military Selfie
Ever since becoming the youngest White House press secretary in the history of the U.S. at 27 years old, Karoline Leavitt has proven that her wardrobe is nothing if not varied. Yet, despite her somewhat unfocused sense of style, we've come to expect Leavitt to dress way older than she is. From frumpy jackets that look snagged from her grandma's closet to loafers that look older than her 59-year-old husband, Leavitt loves to sport outfits that make her look quite a bit older than her twenties. And, her latest accessory is taking this to a whole new level.
On May 15, Leavitt was tagged in an Instagram story. In the photo, Leavitt posed alongside military members during her trip to Qatar. She smiled while taking the selfie and positioned herself in the pic just enough to show off her scarf. While it requires a bit of zooming in to see it clearly, the scarf in question appears to be in the Gucci jacquard pattern. While that's certainly a classic upscale print for an accessory, it gives way more "Real Housewives of the White House" vibes than it does 20-something energy.
Karolne Leavitt seems to enjoy showing off her expensive wardrobe
The military member who posted the photo to their story gave Karoline Leavitt a shoutout in the caption, writing, "It was an honor to meet you! So kind & beautiful. Thank you for what you do." Leavitt reposted it to her own story, writing, "The honor was mine. Thank you for your service." It seems that Leavitt had a nice interaction with the military members when this selfie was snapped. Yet, it was Leavitt's appearance that caught our eye in the photo.
While her scarf itself certainly aged her a bit, other elements of her look did, as well. From Leavitt's signature blonde lob to the way she tied the scarf around her neck, this felt like the look someone might wear for a post-retirement afternoon at the country club. And we think this might just fit Leavitt's sense of style. Her wildly expensive outfits often offer a glimpse inside her lavish life. Wearing a notoriously pricey print like this one is certainly a status symbol. A silk scarf from Gucci can cost upwards of $500. So, maybe Leavitt just likes to show off her pricey pieces, no matter how old they make her look. We just happen to think a makeover is in order.