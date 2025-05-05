Karoline Leavitt Channels Usha Vance In Grandma Loafers That Look Older Than Her Husband
Karoline Leavitt often dresses way older than she is from head to toe. This time, however, it was her toes, specifically. From falling victim to the "Republican makeup" trend cliche to channelling other MAGA women when trying and failing to nail "cowgirl chic," the 27-year-old press secretary's style choices often seem aligned with other women in her preferred political party. In a photo she recently shared on Instagram, her odd fashion choice reminded us most of Second Lady Usha Vance.
On May 4, 2025, Leavitt shared a series of photos to Instagram and captioned them with "Weekends in Palm Beach." She followed up some photos of her 59-year-old husband and baby, with one mirror selfie to show off her ensemble. In the photo, she wore a bold, color-blocked pink and orange knee-length dress. She clearly attempted to balance the bright colors with neutral accessories, pairing the dress with a cream-colored bag and matching loafers. Rather than creating a balance with the dress, however, these accessories didn't fit the vibe. And, the shoes, in particular, took this dress from looking young and fun to something better suited for bingo night at a retirement community.
Karoline Leavitt's Usha Vance-inspired footwear didn't come cheap
Of all the famous MAGA ladies, Second Lady Usha Vance isn't one whose sense of style is usually particularly out-there or memorable. She seems to aim for ease and comfort, and most of the time, this lets her fade into the background. Still, sometimes, prioritizing comfort over style is a mistake. And, this is often the case with Vance's footwear. Vance once confused the Ohio State White House visit for a nursing home by sporting bizarre senior citizen sneakers. And, those sneakers managed to be even worse the second time she wore them. For this reason, it was difficult to see Karoline Leavitt's overly comfy grandma shoes without thinking of Vance's similar taste in footwear.
While Leavitt's shoes clearly ruined her look, they still cost her a pretty penny. The shoes in question appear to be Gucci's Horsebit 1953 loafers, which will set you back $1,050. Leavitt definitely could have snagged a better shoe for this 'fit for just a fraction of that price. And, if she does expand her shoe collection with some cuter, less expensive footwear options, here's hoping she shares her shopping tips with Vance.