Karoline Leavitt Channels Usha Vance In Grandma Loafers That Look Older Than Her Husband

Of all the famous MAGA ladies, Second Lady Usha Vance isn't one whose sense of style is usually particularly out-there or memorable. She seems to aim for ease and comfort, and most of the time, this lets her fade into the background. Still, sometimes, prioritizing comfort over style is a mistake. And, this is often the case with Vance's footwear. Vance once confused the Ohio State White House visit for a nursing home by sporting bizarre senior citizen sneakers. And, those sneakers managed to be even worse the second time she wore them. For this reason, it was difficult to see Karoline Leavitt's overly comfy grandma shoes without thinking of Vance's similar taste in footwear.

While Leavitt's shoes clearly ruined her look, they still cost her a pretty penny. The shoes in question appear to be Gucci's Horsebit 1953 loafers, which will set you back $1,050. Leavitt definitely could have snagged a better shoe for this 'fit for just a fraction of that price. And, if she does expand her shoe collection with some cuter, less expensive footwear options, here's hoping she shares her shopping tips with Vance.