Kimberly Guilfoyle's Congrats On Tiffany Trump's Baby Is Her Cringiest Move Yet

There's a new member of the Trump family, and one would-be member is gladly sharing the news. Tiffany Trump, the fourth of the five Trump children, welcomed her first child at 4:44 AM on May 15, 2025. President Donald Trump spilled the beans about Tiffany's pregnancy last fall, but she was the first to announce the arrival of little Alexander Trump Boulos via an Instagram photo featuring her hand holding his tiny foot. Mom Marla Maples (who now holds the proud title of "Gran Mar Mar"), was, of course quick to offer her love and congratulations, saying, "You rocked it, my girl!" But not far behind her was Kimberly Guilfoyle, the ex-fiancée of Tiffany's brother Donald Trump Jr. Guilfoyle not only responded to the announcement, but she also reposted the photo on her Instagram Stories with another congratulations to the new parents.

The gesture would be sweet if it didn't look so much like desperation. Guilfoyle got in her say long before any of Tiffany's other family members; as of mid-afternoon on the 15th, there was no social media acknowledgment from siblings Don Jr., Eric, or Ivanka. (Youngest brother Barron Trump isn't on social media as of yet.) Grandpa Donald is busy doing business in Qatar, but no doubt he'll get a moment at some point to give his daughter a call. It was almost as if the former Fox News host had been checking Tiffany's feed all morning just so she could beat everyone to the top of the comments list.