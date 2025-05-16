Donald Trump's Age-Old Insecurity Gets Put On Blast By Bret Baier

Donald Trump's been interviewed a few times by Fox News anchor Brett Baier, and Baier doesn't appear to mind if things get contentious. When they got together in June 2023, Baier refuted Trump after he falsely claimed victory in the 2020 election. The two men ended up talking over each other as they tried to make the case for their opposing views. The two also got together for an interview on Superbowl Sunday 2025, and now, Baier's promoting their latest sit down. However, based on the photos he shared on social media, Baier already appears to be pushing Trump's buttons. Maybe it's the studio lighting, but Trump's hair looks pretty thin on top. Since he's sitting down, the camera angle shows off the top of his head at the unfortunate angle to reveal maximum wispiness.

To make matters worse, Trump's pale hair also looks a lot less lux than Baier's dark, thick locks. Granted, Baier was born in 1970. At 24 years Baier's elder, Trump has had more time to experience any age-related hair loss, and his hair is nowhere close to the thickness of "The Apprentice" era. Even so, Bair's hair is so plush that it spawned rumors that it was a wig. Trump also knows what it's like to be the subject of hair-related gossip, particularly when it comes to speculation about hair transplants. More than one cosmetic surgeon has done deep dives to support their assertions that Trump's been focused on preserving his hair for decades.