Tragic Details About Christie Brinkley's Messy Divorces

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Christie Brinkley may have stolen tons of hearts throughout her longstanding career, but the iconic supermodel's own heart has sadly been broken time and time again. In her April 2025 interview with The Times, Brinkley recalled how she met her first husband, Jean-François Allaux, when she was studying in Paris as an 18-year-old. The happy couple tied the knot in 1975, when Brinkley was only 20. However, she and Allaux ultimately went their separate ways in 1981 because the model's meteoric rise to fame gravely affected their marriage. "The more successful I became, the more I understood what I was missing by speeding home to keep him company," Brinkley acknowledged.

However, in an April 2025 People interview, the Sports Illustrated star made it clear that she harbored no ill feelings for her first husband, even labeling him one of the "two great loves" of her life. The second was, of course, her second husband, Billy Joel. Brinkley's path first crossed with the legendary musician's at a St. Bart's dive bar in 1983, and she subsequently starred in the music video for his smash hit "Uptown Girl" shortly afterward.

Brinkley and Joel walked down the aisle in 1985, and they welcomed their first and only child, Alexa Ray Joel, a few months later. However, their union wasn't built to last, and they signed off on their divorce papers in 1994. Unfortunately, the model's third marriage to Richard Taubman was even shorter, ending after about seven months. On the other hand, Brinkley's fourth and final marriage to Peter Cook lasted nearly a decade. Naturally, though, she was never the same after her divorces.