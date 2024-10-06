The following article contains mentions of suicide.

When supermodel Christie Brinkley and the legendary "We Didn't Start the Fire" crooner Billy Joel got together, they seemed like a match made in heaven. Their only daughter together, Alexa Ray Joel, inherited both her mom's beauty and her dad's undeniable musical talent, and she seemed destined for stardom. However, amid the turbulence of her early years, overly critical tabloids, heartbreak, and the ever-present weight of her parents' shadow, she faced several setbacks.

Advertisement

Today, Alexa Ray looks totally unrecognizable, and she's truly come into her own, having made a name for herself apart from her famous parents. But she had to overcome many unfortunate circumstances to get to where she is today. During an interview with Yahoo in May 2021, Alexa Ray acknowledged how the trials and tribulations in her life have made her a late bloomer. "I'm 35 now, but I'm kind of in the place that a lot of 25-year-olds would be in the industry. It just took me some time to find my own voice and figure out what I wanted to say, and also to get up the courage," she remarked. Here are the tragic details about Billy Joel's daughter, Alexa Ray.