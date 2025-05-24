Trump's Chief Of Staff Susie Wiles Is Completely Unrecognizable In Throwback Pic From Her Youth
Since Susie Wiles rose to prominence as the first female chief of staff in the White House, she's become a familiar face in the media. Wiles has a reputation for being stoic and wielding her influence privately. "Susie likes to stay sort of in the back, let me tell you!"," Trump proclaimed in November 2024 (via Axios). "We call her the Ice Maiden." With her fluffed gray bob, a number of people have joked that Wiles looks like Paula Deen. Surprisingly, Wiles shares more of a resemblance to her celebrity lookalike than she does to her much younger self.
In November 2024, Academy of the Holy Angels, Wiles' alma mater, posted her 1975 yearbook photo on their Instagram account. They included a present-day pic of Wiles alongside her teenage self, which accentuated how much the chief of staff had changed over time. Wiles looks almost unrecognizable, except for the way her hair is swept to the sides and how it's curled slightly at the ends.
Certainly, almost a half-century of aging is going to cause many people to look significantly different. Wiles' differences are accentuated by the fact that the photos are shot from different angles. She has an open-mouthed smile in one, while her lips are closed in a more serious expression in the younger photo. In addition, the shape of Wiles' nose looks a little different -– a common experience as people get older.
Wiles determined personality hasn't changed over time
Beyond Susie Wiles' high school era, there's an even younger and more unrecognizable pic of Donald Trump's chief of staff. Wiles has shared a throwback photo from her toddler days where she's attempting to kick a football held by her dad, Pat Summerall, a pro football player and sports broadcaster. The vintage snap's shown up in news articles as well as in an Instagram carousel of photos from throughout Wiles' life.
Another photo in the series shows Wiles and her two daughters with Ronald Reagan. Wiles worked with Reagan during the 1980s. Based on the age of her daughters, however, it's likely this photo was taken later. She and her ex-husband, Lanny Wiles, married in 1985, and her older daughter looks like a teen here. As for Wiles, although the date of this photo is likely equidistant between 1975 and 2025, she still doesn't look very similar to her yearbook pic (although she is sporting an outsized collar in both). Even so, Wiles definitely looks like her present-day self.
One thing that's remained the same over the years is Wiles' determination. While she's known for being terse, she communicates a lot with a look. In February 2025, she gave Trump some serious side eye during foreign policy remarks. However, since she was standing behind him, her boss was unaware. In contrast, during the 2024 campaign, Wiles endeavored to give Trump a meaningful look as she silently critiqued his speech.