Trump's Chief Of Staff Susie Wiles Is Completely Unrecognizable In Throwback Pic From Her Youth

Since Susie Wiles rose to prominence as the first female chief of staff in the White House, she's become a familiar face in the media. Wiles has a reputation for being stoic and wielding her influence privately. "Susie likes to stay sort of in the back, let me tell you!"," Trump proclaimed in November 2024 (via Axios). "We call her the Ice Maiden." With her fluffed gray bob, a number of people have joked that Wiles looks like Paula Deen. Surprisingly, Wiles shares more of a resemblance to her celebrity lookalike than she does to her much younger self.

In November 2024, Academy of the Holy Angels, Wiles' alma mater, posted her 1975 yearbook photo on their Instagram account. They included a present-day pic of Wiles alongside her teenage self, which accentuated how much the chief of staff had changed over time. Wiles looks almost unrecognizable, except for the way her hair is swept to the sides and how it's curled slightly at the ends.

Certainly, almost a half-century of aging is going to cause many people to look significantly different. Wiles' differences are accentuated by the fact that the photos are shot from different angles. She has an open-mouthed smile in one, while her lips are closed in a more serious expression in the younger photo. In addition, the shape of Wiles' nose looks a little different -– a common experience as people get older.