Pam Bondi Accidentally Exposed Her Fake Tan Fail With This Rare Leggy Look

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi might as well start her own fan club for President Donald Trump. Bondi's excessive makeup and bottle blonde hair follow suit with the rest of the Trump-supporting Republican women's outdated style, and she even copied his hair color and fake tan in a November 3, 2024, Instagram post.

This is not the first time Bondi has been caught with a bad fake tan. While she likely would have enjoyed spending more time with her president, Bondi had to settle for a chat with Ivanka Trump in Tampa on September 17, 2020. "Florida loves Ivanka!" Bondi wrote in an Instagram post. Though Bondi seemed excited enough to spend time with the commander-in-chief's daughter, so much so that they lost their masks and barely social distanced in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, her legs conveyed she would have been even happier bonding with the president himself. Bondi went heavy on the bronzer and crisped her limbs to a dark, orangey shade. The color would make President Trump, who's infamous for his orange-tinted makeup fails, proud.