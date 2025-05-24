Pam Bondi Accidentally Exposed Her Fake Tan Fail With This Rare Leggy Look
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi might as well start her own fan club for President Donald Trump. Bondi's excessive makeup and bottle blonde hair follow suit with the rest of the Trump-supporting Republican women's outdated style, and she even copied his hair color and fake tan in a November 3, 2024, Instagram post.
This is not the first time Bondi has been caught with a bad fake tan. While she likely would have enjoyed spending more time with her president, Bondi had to settle for a chat with Ivanka Trump in Tampa on September 17, 2020. "Florida loves Ivanka!" Bondi wrote in an Instagram post. Though Bondi seemed excited enough to spend time with the commander-in-chief's daughter, so much so that they lost their masks and barely social distanced in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, her legs conveyed she would have been even happier bonding with the president himself. Bondi went heavy on the bronzer and crisped her limbs to a dark, orangey shade. The color would make President Trump, who's infamous for his orange-tinted makeup fails, proud.
She is rarely fake tan and makeup-free
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi may have forgotten her makeup in a May 6, 2025, Team Trump selfie, but, in other cases, she arguably took her fake tan look way too far. A May 8, 2022, Instagram post showed Bondi with a darker skin shade than President Donald Trump, and yet the same color hair dye, for that year's Kentucky Derby. She also glowed orange in a September 16, 2020, Instagram post plugging K9s for Warriors.
Bondi may be altering her appearance to show her reverence for President Trump, but some X, formerly known as Twitter, users also exposed her for making sad attempts to hide that she's far removed from her youth. "She is wearing makeup," one X user wrote. "Take that stuff off and I bet she'll show her age." Some might argue her blatant efforts to look more like President Trump make her look even older, however, given the commander in chief is deep into his elder years. We found that Bondi might look younger if she toned down her MAGA makeup. Regardless, several social media commentators agree she spends far too much time in the makeup chair, and it may benefit her to focus her priorities elsewhere.