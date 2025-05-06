Pam Bondi Looks So Out Of Place In Team Trump Selfie That Takes 'Mar-A-Lago Face' To New Heights
The female members of President Donald Trump's team are infamous for their token dyed blonde hair, possible plastic surgery, and overdone cosmetics which often rival President Trump's frequent makeup fails. These Republican women have proven on several occasions that they're also powered by outdated looks, and yet have zero flair. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi apparently didn't catch the memo to follow the group's makeup rules, and neglected to doll herself up for a May photo with the rest of the Team Trump squad.
President Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, shared a selfie of several MAGA women, including former congressperson Tulsi Gabbard, former race car driver Danica Patrick, and Bondi, in a May 6 Instagram post. Most of the conservative personalities were in their usual forms with their heavy concealer and glossy, Botox-filled lips. Bondi, on the other hand, stood out like a raisin in a bag of grapes with her wrinkly skin and dark under eyes. Rather than commemorate the moment with a quippy one-liner or inspirational message, Lara instead paired the photo with three lightning bolt emojis. While she seemingly implied the group was electrifying, viewers could also interpret the caption as a warning that they should be shocked by Bondi's MAGA makeup-free look.
She revealed her true age
Attorney General Pam Bondi is just as guilty for overdoing her cosmetics as the rest of Team Trump. A November 2024 Instagram photo showed she's even willing to go as far as copying President Donald Trump's orange makeup and bottle blond hairdo to demonstrate she's committed to his cause. The almost-60-year-old has shown her age in the sparring occasions she ditched her concealer, like when bright lighting brought out her facial wrinkles in another November Instagram post.
The way Bondi looked without makeup in Lara Trump's May selfie doesn't matter as much as how she compared to the rest of the MAGA women in the photo. While some viewers might praise her for embracing her natural beauty, Bondi's older, unaltered appearance highlights the real reason she desperately hides her real age in the times she gussies herself up like the rest of the group. Just as Regina George and The Plastics prioritized wearing pink on Wednesdays, the attorney general better be careful not to forget her makeup next time she links up with the Trump girls. Otherwise, they very well could ice Bondi out of President Trump's inner circle.