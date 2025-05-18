Usha Vance's Elegant Rome Arrival Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing About Melania
While Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance frequently send divorce rumors into overdrive, the second lady's arrival in Rome had some praising her for standing by her man.
Vance's appearance at her husband's side as they traveled to Italy for Pope Leo XIV's Mass of Inauguration on May 18, 2025, made some draw comparisons to first lady Melania Trump, who frequently skips out on official events — or looks unhappy to have to attend them (some even say she's become the third wheel to Donald Trump and DOGE head Elon Musk). Meanwhile, Usha was all smiles as she disembarked in Rome, presenting a united front as they greeted Catholic officials.
"Wow! Look at Usha (Second Lady) take the lead on this one. They are a very respectable couple. So glad for VP Vance," one supporter posted on X. Others praised the couple for their class and poise, while still others drew comparisons to first lady Melania Trump. "Usha Vance outshines Melania Trump in several ways," one wrote. "She is stylish, beautiful, a well educated woman with a law degree and she acts like a lady when in public who supports her husband. I'm very very happy to see such a woman as our Second Lady. Wish she was our First."
The transition to the world's political stage hasn't been easy for the Vances
It is to be expected that any couple experiencing a significant life change might have some trouble adjusting, and it appears Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance are no different. In April 2025, Usha gave a sad update that didn't bode well for the couple, confessing to The Free Press that they both have felt a sense of isolation since JD is so busy. "Obviously, our lives are not normal, and it feels almost absurd to say that they are," she said.
Usha also expressed bemusement at how the couple was treated in public, recounting an incident when they attended a Kennedy Center concert in March 2025. The couple had balcony seats and caught the attention of other patrons as they were escorted to them by Secret Service agents. Some of the patrons were less than happy to see them, especially considering the effect of President Donald Trump's policies on the renowned performing arts center. "It was about 20 or 30 seconds of some people booing and delaying the start of the concert, right as the conductor is about to come out, and there were a few other people clapping. J.D. waved at them, and then we enjoyed the show that we had come for," Usha told The Free Press.
Of course, given the sort of divisive rhetoric and policies that JD Vance and Trump espouse, Usha had better get used to members of the public expressing their disapproval.