Usha Vance's Elegant Rome Arrival Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing About Melania

While Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance frequently send divorce rumors into overdrive, the second lady's arrival in Rome had some praising her for standing by her man.

Vance's appearance at her husband's side as they traveled to Italy for Pope Leo XIV's Mass of Inauguration on May 18, 2025, made some draw comparisons to first lady Melania Trump, who frequently skips out on official events — or looks unhappy to have to attend them (some even say she's become the third wheel to Donald Trump and DOGE head Elon Musk). Meanwhile, Usha was all smiles as she disembarked in Rome, presenting a united front as they greeted Catholic officials.

"Wow! Look at Usha (Second Lady) take the lead on this one. They are a very respectable couple. So glad for VP Vance," one supporter posted on X. Others praised the couple for their class and poise, while still others drew comparisons to first lady Melania Trump. "Usha Vance outshines Melania Trump in several ways," one wrote. "She is stylish, beautiful, a well educated woman with a law degree and she acts like a lady when in public who supports her husband. I'm very very happy to see such a woman as our Second Lady. Wish she was our First."