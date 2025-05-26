Kate Middleton & Kimberly Guilfoyle Share The Same Obsession (& Royal Fans Don't Love It)
In May 2025, the royal family was busy as they attended multiple ceremonies for the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, which signified the end of conflict in Europe during World War II. Fans watched Prince Louis of Wales poke fun at older brother Prince George of Wales over his hair, and they also groaned when Catherine, Princess of Wales ruined her beautiful magenta outfit by wearing a matching hat with a bow on the back of it.
Unfortunately, Kate Middleton didn't seem to learn her lesson, pairing a black hair bow with an all-white outfit a few days later. The Daily Mail reported on Middleton's fashion choice, and commenters on the article did not hold back their thoughts. "Middle aged women look ridiculous in hair bows," posted one person. "The accessories kill the outfit ... way [too] much ... what's with the girly bow," wrote another. In a different article the Daily Mail posted about Middleton's outfit, more anti-bow responses flooded the comment board. "What's with the bow in her hair," someone asked. "Looks like the [world's] oldest Alice in Wonderland."
But Middleton isn't the only public figure who loves a good bow moment. Kimberly Guilfoyle once wore a dress with a bow on each sleeve to an event in Florida, and it looked about as tacky as you'd expect. Bows are typically associated with young children, so grown adults wearing them give them more of a juvenile appearance, which probably isn't a great look for someone who works in government or with ties to the throne.
Kate Middleton is the bow queen, while Kimberly Guilfoyle is second-in-command
Catherine, Princess of Wales hasn't met a bow-related fashion piece she hasn't loved. She doesn't seem to have a preference for where she will wear a bow on her outfit. Kate Middleton has proudly donned one in her hair and on the back of her hat, but she's also worn them on her chest — both seemingly separate from and part of her outfits — and she's used a bow as a belt. She's even worn a bow as a brooch, though that outfit meant more than people realized. "Here a bow, there a bow, everywhere a bow, bow" is practically Middleton's mantra.
In comparison, Kimberly Guilfoyle isn't that bow-centric with her wardrobe, but she can always dream big. In March 2025, the appointed U.S. Ambassador to Greece attended the Wags To Riches Gala at Mar-a-Lago to help support animal adoption. For whatever reason, Guilfoyle sported a wildly inappropriate dress at the charity event. Her extremely low-cut dress looked like something she stole from the "Moulin Rouge!" musical on Broadway. Guilfoyle channeled her inner Middleton and wore a bow belt with the ensemble, sharing photos to Instagram.
Guilfoyle also wore several bows as part of the coquette trend for her son's prom back in 2024. As her son Ronan looked sharp in his suit and tie, standing proudly next to his mother, she ruined the moment with her outfit. "I like Kimberly but I wish she had some help picking out her clothes," commented one person on Instagram, speaking for the masses.