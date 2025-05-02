Trump's Aide Exposed His Most Drastic Faux Bronze To Date (& It's Not Hiding His Age)

Former national security advisor Mike Waltz made headlines on May 1, 2025, when President Donald Trump gave him the boot after U.S. military plans were leaked from a Signal chat. President Trump's special assistant and communications advisor, Margo Martin, very well could be the next to go after her social media oversight compromised some other sensitive information: His age.

President Trump had a busy day on May 1, celebrating both the 2025 National Day of Prayer at The White House and honoring University of Alabama students at their commencement, in addition to letting Waltz go. The harsh, white lightning before the latter event outside the Coleman Coliseum exaggerated his brutal fake tan, which looked as though someone had ditched his makeup routine and instead sprayed him with cheese dust. This didn't hide either his wrinkles or his tired expression as he welcomed former Alabama football coach Nick Saban and university President Stuart Bell to walk ahead of him into the event center, per Martin's Instagram story.

The Commander in Chief retained his obnoxious, orange shade during the proceedings in which he delivered encouraging words in between his political ramblings and making the occasion about himself. "If you're here today and think you're too young to do something great, let me tell you that you are wrong," he said. "I was 28 when I took my first big gamble to develop a hotel in Midtown Manhattan." We hope he never imparted his spray tan advice on the graduates, however, or anyone, for that matter.