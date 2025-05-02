Trump's Aide Exposed His Most Drastic Faux Bronze To Date (& It's Not Hiding His Age)
Former national security advisor Mike Waltz made headlines on May 1, 2025, when President Donald Trump gave him the boot after U.S. military plans were leaked from a Signal chat. President Trump's special assistant and communications advisor, Margo Martin, very well could be the next to go after her social media oversight compromised some other sensitive information: His age.
President Trump had a busy day on May 1, celebrating both the 2025 National Day of Prayer at The White House and honoring University of Alabama students at their commencement, in addition to letting Waltz go. The harsh, white lightning before the latter event outside the Coleman Coliseum exaggerated his brutal fake tan, which looked as though someone had ditched his makeup routine and instead sprayed him with cheese dust. This didn't hide either his wrinkles or his tired expression as he welcomed former Alabama football coach Nick Saban and university President Stuart Bell to walk ahead of him into the event center, per Martin's Instagram story.
The Commander in Chief retained his obnoxious, orange shade during the proceedings in which he delivered encouraging words in between his political ramblings and making the occasion about himself. "If you're here today and think you're too young to do something great, let me tell you that you are wrong," he said. "I was 28 when I took my first big gamble to develop a hotel in Midtown Manhattan." We hope he never imparted his spray tan advice on the graduates, however, or anyone, for that matter.
He won't accept his true age
We all know President Donald Trump loves caking on the orange makeup to shield himself and the public from beholding his advanced age. Even if his ruse succeeded, which it never does, the president gave himself away the same day with the fatigued, frail tone during his low-energy speech outside the White House for the National Day of Prayer event. His lethargic presentation put the so-called "Sleepy Joe" he incessantly bashes to shame.
Regardless, the president is still young, at least as far as he's concerned. He proved his belief to the American public by revealing his seemingly exaggerated height and physical condition in his April 13, 2025, physical report. It seems he's determined to keep pushing his youthful fantasy, no matter the extremes he must resort to. Several users on X, formerly known as Twitter, have seen through his sad attempts at feigning youth and showing he's still fit to act as president. "It's abundantly clear that 78-year-old Donald Trump is too old, too cognitively impaired, and too physically unfit to hold the job of president," one X user wrote. He's either too full of himself or physically and mentally ill-equipped to recognize that his youth is far behind him.