Karoline Leavitt's Blinding Yellow Suit Did Nothing But Expose Her Tan Blunder
Netflix's next big docuseries should be an investigation into why White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt chooses the outfits that she does. Her most recent fashion fail involved a blindingly bright yellow suit and undershirt combo. Melania Trump shared a clip on Instagram of Leavitt speaking about the "Take It Down" act being signed into law, which the first lady was "instrumental in getting this important legislation passed," according to Leavitt.
The bill addresses the growing issues of revenge porn that haven't been able to keep up with the fast-paced digital world until now. According to CBS News, this act will grant offenders more stringent punishments if they post explicit images and videos of someone without their consent. It also requires social media platforms and various websites to act within two days of a victim requesting something to be taken down. These rules also apply to AI-generated deepfakes. Somewhere, Captain Olivia Benson is cheering.
While this moment is an important milestone, it's hard not to be distracted by Leavitt's outfit color choice. The two different shades of yellow, coupled with Leavitt's blonde hair and Republican makeup that highlights her tan fail, are not easy on the eyes. Leavitt looks like she's cosplaying as the Sun Baby from "Teletubbies."
Karoline Leavitt is a fan of lighter colors
Of course, this is hardly the first time Karoline Leavitt has worn an outfit that was too in-your-face. The White House press secretary and mother of one clearly loves a bright look, such as the time she dressed in the tackiest shade of green known to mankind and posted the photos to Instagram.
More recently, Kate Mackz interviewed Leavitt for her YouTube channel, and Leavitt wore a similar-looking yellow outfit — but this time it was a pantsuit without a blazer. A comment on Instagram about the interview wrote, "This is really, really disappointing. Yikes." While they're probably referring to the actual conversation and ideas shared, the sentiment still applies to the New Hampshire native's outfit choice.
Leavitt enjoys a pastel ensemble, even when it ages her and screams "Grandma core," so it's no surprise she is continuing to wear these lighter colors. We still haven't forgotten the time Leavitt confused the White House for Easter dinner with her outdated pastel look. Unfortunately, if Leavitt's outfits are doing too much, constituents may miss part of the speeches she's giving because they're so distracted by the bright colors.