Karoline Leavitt's Blinding Yellow Suit Did Nothing But Expose Her Tan Blunder

Netflix's next big docuseries should be an investigation into why White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt chooses the outfits that she does. Her most recent fashion fail involved a blindingly bright yellow suit and undershirt combo. Melania Trump shared a clip on Instagram of Leavitt speaking about the "Take It Down" act being signed into law, which the first lady was "instrumental in getting this important legislation passed," according to Leavitt.

The bill addresses the growing issues of revenge porn that haven't been able to keep up with the fast-paced digital world until now. According to CBS News, this act will grant offenders more stringent punishments if they post explicit images and videos of someone without their consent. It also requires social media platforms and various websites to act within two days of a victim requesting something to be taken down. These rules also apply to AI-generated deepfakes. Somewhere, Captain Olivia Benson is cheering.

While this moment is an important milestone, it's hard not to be distracted by Leavitt's outfit color choice. The two different shades of yellow, coupled with Leavitt's blonde hair and Republican makeup that highlights her tan fail, are not easy on the eyes. Leavitt looks like she's cosplaying as the Sun Baby from "Teletubbies."