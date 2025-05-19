Melania Trump's Bulky Blazer Look Does Nothing For Her Fabulous Figure
Melania Trump has been largely absent from the White House during Donald Trump's second term, but she was at the bill signing for the "Take It Down Act" on May 19. This bill is designed to help prevent both real and deep fakes sexual imagery from being posted online without consent, and it requires social media platforms to remove such content once they find out about it. She appeared at the event in a grey suit with a blazer and skirt, a similar color to Melania's State of the Union outfit. Neither outfits did Melania's figure justice. It's not the color that's the problem so much as the fit.
Melania's had a number of great fashion moments, but this Rose Garden appearance isn't one of them. The blazer is fitted at the waist, but it makes her hips and lower half look wider and boxier than they really are. We think the issue comes from the placement of the pockets as well as the length of the jacket, and it seems like just a few adjustments could have made it a more flattering look.
Melania Trump had an unexpected moment with Donald at the event
Melania Trump paired her boxy blazer with black stiletto heels, and she wore her hair down. And while we know that the risque outfits that Melania wore before she was first lady are a thing of the past, it's not like we're expecting her to bare it all, but we're still left wondering if something happened to her stylist.
Along with the unfortunately fitted blazer, we got some unexpected moments at the event. Not only was Melania there at all, Donald Trump and Melania share a rare moment of PDA at the bill signing. The two were holding hands as they walked to the Rose Garden. That's not something you see that often.
While Melania seems to have let Donald do much of his work as president without her by his side during this term, she was actively involved in this legislation. She met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill in support of the bill,which received bipartisan support. While Donald has made over 140 executive orders in his first months in office, this is one of the first laws that he's signed.