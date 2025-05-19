Melania Trump's Bulky Blazer Look Does Nothing For Her Fabulous Figure

Melania Trump has been largely absent from the White House during Donald Trump's second term, but she was at the bill signing for the "Take It Down Act" on May 19. This bill is designed to help prevent both real and deep fakes sexual imagery from being posted online without consent, and it requires social media platforms to remove such content once they find out about it. She appeared at the event in a grey suit with a blazer and skirt, a similar color to Melania's State of the Union outfit. Neither outfits did Melania's figure justice. It's not the color that's the problem so much as the fit.

Melania's had a number of great fashion moments, but this Rose Garden appearance isn't one of them. The blazer is fitted at the waist, but it makes her hips and lower half look wider and boxier than they really are. We think the issue comes from the placement of the pockets as well as the length of the jacket, and it seems like just a few adjustments could have made it a more flattering look.