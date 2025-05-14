Melania Trump's Most Risque Outfits She Would Never Wear Today

Melania Trump kicked off her first year as first lady as the most popular member of the Trump family, beating Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump by a few percentage points in a 2017 CNN poll. While it may not seem like a huge achievement, considering the disastrous start to Donald's second term as president, the first lady also entered her fifth year in office with a higher approval rating than any other person in the Trump White House. An April 2025 Daily Mail poll demonstrated how she far surpassed J.D. Vance and her husband in terms of favorability among Americans. Though her popularity is likely due to Melania having no official involvement in policy-making and rarely being heard from, it probably doesn't hurt that she's arguably the only style star left in the Trump administration.

Melania's style transformation from model to first lady has been incredible, with several of her absolute best fashion moments ever occurring after she took over from Michelle Obama. While Melania has had some surprisingly outdated looks and even quite a few inappropriate outfits too, she's mastered the art of dressing as a first lady — to the point that even critics can't deny it. "I will say, Melania killed the White House fashion game. Literally the only thing she did, so do not take that one single thing she did away from her," model Chrissy Teigen wrote in a since-deleted tweet, per the Daily Mail. But while her gorgeous coatdresses, chic suits, and sleek gowns have often made her the best-dressed Trump by far, we can't help but miss pre-White House Melania, who wasn't afraid of showing a bit of cleavage and leg, in the 1990s and 2000s outfits she probably wouldn't wear today.