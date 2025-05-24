Whatever Happened To David Spade?

David Spade is an actor, comedian, podcast host, and author who first gained notoriety as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live." Spade landed that gig in 1990, and it lasted until 1996. He then went on to star in the fan-favorite films "Tommy Boy" and "Black Sheep" opposite his pal Chris Farley, an "SNL" star who tragically died. Spade's sarcastic tone and cutting one-liners were a hit with audiences, and he went on to achieve more career success by starring in the popular sitcoms "Just Shoot Me!" from 1997 until 2003, and "8 Simple Rules" from 2004 until 2005.

After being a mainstay on the small screen for so long, Spade seemed to disappear in the following years. He had small roles in films such as "Grandma's Boy" and "I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry" and guest-starred in an episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" in 2009, but it had been a while since he'd had a starring role at that point.

However, Spade made a comeback in 2010 with the Adam Sandler film "Grown Ups" and has been steadily working and weathering life events ever since. Read on to learn more about whatever happened to the multi-talented comedic actor David Spade.