SNL Once Put Melania's Hands-Off Approach To Politics & Her Marriage On Blast

Melania Trump's glaring absence from Donald Trump's time in the White House, and his 2024 campaign, has not gone unnoticed by pundits and commentators. After Melania snubbed Donald's PDA at the Republican National Convention last year, the rumors of a looming divorce began to swirl once again, and her hands-off approach to her marriage became something of a late night joke and TV talking point. In fact, the first lady's almost total absence from the campaign trail even served as comedy fodder for "Saturday Night Live."

Back in October 2024, "SNL" kicked off an episode with the sketch "Family Feud Election 2024 Cold Open," which pitted the democratic nominee Kamala Harris (played by Maya Rudolph) and her crew, against Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) and his crew. Kamala's "Feud" team included comics playing her husband Doug Emhoff, her VP pick Tim Walz, and President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, Donald was supported by fictionalized versions of Donald Trump Jr. and JD Vance — but there was one big omission.

After Steve Harvey (played to perfection by Kenan Thompson) introduced Donald, he moved over to introduce Melania, but the podium was simply empty. "Oh, she ain't here," Steve said, surprised. "It's so strange," Donald mumbled. "I could have sworn she was standing right beside me about two years ago." The apparent coldness and distance between Donald and Melania has seemed to grow over time, which may have been why "SNL" had such an easy target to hit when it came to Melania's near-total disappearance from the campaign trail.