Tragic Details About Cassie Ventura & Diddy's Toxic Relationship

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Cassie Ventura's long-standing relationship with disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs brought her a tremendous amount of emotional turmoil. According to the singer's 2023 civil lawsuit, Ventura's path first crossed with Diddy's in 2005, when she was 19 and he was around 37. The following year, Ventura made her mark on the music industry by releasing her debut album under Diddy's legendary label, Bad Boy Records. Rumors of a romance between the two didn't blossom until 2007, once Kim Porter and Diddy broke up for good after being in an on-again-off-again relationship for years.

Although Combs and Ventura didn't officially address their relationship at the time, the rumored couple was spotted in public together several times. In August 2012, the "Me & U" hitmaker shared a photo of her nails while sporting a diamond ring, naturally leading people to speculate that they were engaged. However, a rep clarified to E! News that Combs hadn't popped the question. As E! News noted, in February 2014, Diddy posted a pic of Ventura showing off a diamond ring and captioned it: "Baby do you like it? I just want to get you wat you Like ! I just wanna Mk you smile :) #takeDat. !."

Once again, though, a spokesperson shot down any talk of an engagement. Then, in October 2018, a representative for Ventura informed LoveBScott.com that the couple had parted ways a couple of months prior. Shortly afterward, the "Kiss Me" singer found her match in Alex Fine, and Diddy even publicly congratulated the happy couple after news of her pregnancy broke. However, in November 2023, Ventura filed a civil lawsuit against her former partner, accusing him of sexual assault and abuse.