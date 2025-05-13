The Most Disturbing Details From Cassie Ventura's Testimony During Diddy Trial
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
Continuing along his stunning fall from grace, controversial rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs got to hear testimony from his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura during the second day of his trial. While many of the allegations against Diddy have been disturbing, much of what has come to light about the behind-the-scenes sordid behaviors of the "Last Night" rapper was due to a video involving Ventura. When hotel camera footage from 2016 revealed Diddy allegedly getting violent with Ventura, it not only led to a quick settlement in Ventura's personal suit against the rapper, but also indicated she would most likely be testifying in his legal trials. Which is exactly what happened on May 13, 2025, when Ventura took the stand.
Much of the details that the "Me & You" singer discussed were disturbing and difficult to take in. Ventura, who is pregnant with her third child with husband Alex Fine, was mostly able to keep her composure while revealing the coercive and controlling nature of Diddy. Notably, they started dating each other when she was just 22, making the age gap between Ventura and Diddy an unsettling reminder to how power dynamics in relationships can sometimes unfortunately play out. However, the violence caught on camera was just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the cruelty Ventura had to endure during her time dating Diddy.
According to Cassie Ventura, Diddy was incredibly controlling
Cameras aren't being allowed in this court, but even courtroom sketches of Sean "Diddy" Combs show that the stress just might be getting to him. Some of what might be causing him distress is the testimony from Cassie Ventura, especially when it comes to how manipulative Diddy was towards her. According to the New York Post, Ventura noticed Diddy's controlling behavior early on in their relationship. Often, the "All About The Benjamins" rapper would allegedly determine what Ventura wore or even who she could speak to on a daily basis. "I just didn't feel like I had much say ... at that time," Ventura mentioned, before divulging she would often go along with his whims out of fear.
"I didn't know enough if he would be upset to be violent," Ventura admitted. When it came time for Ventura to try to tell Diddy that she was done participating in his elaborate "freak off" sex parties, she admitted to being scared of his reaction. According to her testimony, Ventura felt as if Diddy "controlled a lot of my life."
Part of this control involved members of Diddy's team removing Ventura's access to necessary items. Per The Guardian, Ventura mentioned how people Diddy employed would take away Ventura's phone or even her laptop for undisclosed periods of time. "It depended on how long I was being punished for," Ventura said.
Diddy would allegedly get violent with Cassie Ventura
While Sean "Diddy" Combs might have been trying to play nice with the jury, ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura alluded to a history of him refusing to be kind to her. According to NBC News, Ventura suggested that Diddy was often violent during their time together, with her feeling consistently afraid and disoriented. It seemed to Ventura that every time conflict would arise, Diddy would literally and physically take it out on her.
In describing the arguments she and Diddy would get into, Ventura said, "they were violent [and] usually resulted in physical abuse." She continued, "He would mash my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me." Ventura then went on to describe how visible her injuries often were, and admitted that these types of brutal fights were a regular occurrence. In a statement that seems to back up singer Aubrey O' Day's disturbing claims against Diddy, this violence appeared to stem from Diddy's need to have control. According to Ventura, if she didn't behave exactly "the way he wanted," she was often met with stunning violence (per the New York Post).
Cassie Ventura admitted to abandoning her job for Diddy's lewd parties
When Cassie Ventura first met Sean "Diddy" Combs, she was an up and coming singer. However, in court, Ventura said she placed her own career and needs on the back burner because of Diddy's "freak off" parties. According to the New York Post, Ventura admitted that these parties "took a big chunk of my life." The "Long Way 2 Go" singer also mentioned, "There was no space to do anything else but to recover and try to feel normal again."
Much of Ventura's testimony on the second day of the trial involved detailing the many intense sexual acts that she and others were expected to perform at these parties. Ventura included that she often had to be on drugs to get through the sometimes days-long ordeal. "The longest ever was four days," Ventura divulged.
Ventura might not be the only famous person to testify at Diddy's trial. There are several other celebrities who could take the stand in Diddy's case. However, her testimony so far has been bold, brave, and well-composed. Even if Diddy is reportedly going to odd lengths to try and prove his innocence.
