The Most Disturbing Details From Cassie Ventura's Testimony During Diddy Trial

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Continuing along his stunning fall from grace, controversial rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs got to hear testimony from his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura during the second day of his trial. While many of the allegations against Diddy have been disturbing, much of what has come to light about the behind-the-scenes sordid behaviors of the "Last Night" rapper was due to a video involving Ventura. When hotel camera footage from 2016 revealed Diddy allegedly getting violent with Ventura, it not only led to a quick settlement in Ventura's personal suit against the rapper, but also indicated she would most likely be testifying in his legal trials. Which is exactly what happened on May 13, 2025, when Ventura took the stand.

Much of the details that the "Me & You" singer discussed were disturbing and difficult to take in. Ventura, who is pregnant with her third child with husband Alex Fine, was mostly able to keep her composure while revealing the coercive and controlling nature of Diddy. Notably, they started dating each other when she was just 22, making the age gap between Ventura and Diddy an unsettling reminder to how power dynamics in relationships can sometimes unfortunately play out. However, the violence caught on camera was just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the cruelty Ventura had to endure during her time dating Diddy.